InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Feature for Commercial Trailers (DKC 277)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative safety feature for tractor trailers to alert other drivers if there is an extended load, especially when driving at night or in adverse weather," said an inventor, from Grafton, Ohio, "so I invented the VISUAL SAFETY DEVICE. My design would be more noticeable and it would allow following drivers to maintain a safe distance."

The patent-pending invention provides a highly-visible warning product for an extended load on a flatbed trailer or logging trailer. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional red warning flags that may go unnoticed at night. As a result, it increases visibility and safety. The invention features an adjustable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-277, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

