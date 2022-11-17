InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Garment Care Device (FED 2416)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple accessory to help restore and preserve the shape of garments," said an inventor, from Bellevue, Wash., "so I invented the RESTORE IT. My design enables the garment to be easily resized to its original shape."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to restore the original length and shape of garments. In doing so, it can be used with shirts, sweaters, tops, pants, socks, and other garments that have shrunk in the dryer. As a result, it helps prevent the premature replacement purchases of garments. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2416, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

