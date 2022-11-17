Cengage Group Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week; Receives "Apprenti Champion" Award and Participates in White House Cybersecurity Apprenticeship and Education Initiatives

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global education technology company Cengage Group was recognized with the Apprenti Champion award today for its efforts championing apprenticeships internally and externally, as well as for modeling best practices for implementing and maintaining a successful Registered Apprenticeship program. Apprenti, an organization that creates alternative pathways to access diverse tech talent and helps organizations address digital skills shortages through Registered Apprenticeship, presented the award at their national graduation ceremony.

"We're honored to receive this award and are committed to advocating for more workforce training and alternative education models to help close critical skills gaps across technology, cybersecurity and other industries," said Jim Chilton, CTO of Cengage Group and General Manager of Infosec Institute, a cybersecurity education and training provider and part of Cengage Group. "There is a strong business case for apprenticeships, and benefits abound for both employers and workers."

Since 2019 Cengage Group has brought on nearly 30 apprentices across its technology team for on-the-job training and mentorship. The apprentices who have graduated the program have moved into full-time positions at Cengage Group in IT and cybersecurity functions and across the company's offices in Boston, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.

In addition to winning the Apprenti Champion Award, Cengage Group is celebrating several important milestones related to its support for apprenticeships and its role in providing workforce and cybersecurity education and training to thousands of learners each year, including:

White House Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint culmination event – Cengage Group CTO Jim Chilton met with Department of Labor leaders at the White House to both discuss best practices for employers implementing apprentice programs and to celebrate collective efforts to develop and train a skilled and diverse cybersecurity workforce through registered apprenticeships. – Cengage Group CTOmet with Department of Labor leaders at the White House to both discuss best practices for employers implementing apprentice programs and to celebrate collective efforts to develop and train a skilled and diverse cybersecurity workforce through registered apprenticeships.

White House Office of the National Cyber Director Request for Information – Cengage responded to the request about how to address the growing cybersecurity workforce shortage. Drawing from Cengage Group's experience providing education across K-12, higher education and workforce training, including cybersecurity education and training through Infosec, the company provided concrete recommendations for expanding training and funding to close the cybersecurity skills gap. – Cengage responded to the request about how to address the growing cybersecurity workforce shortage. Drawing from Cengage Group's experience providing education across K-12, higher education and workforce training, including cybersecurity education and training through Infosec, the company provided concrete recommendations for expanding training and funding to close the cybersecurity skills gap.

Recognized National Apprenticeship Week by featuring the stories and experiences of several Cengage Group apprentices to grow awareness and expand apprenticeships in non-traditional industries, such as cybersecurity. by featuring the stories and experiences of several Cengage Group apprentices to grow awareness and expand apprenticeships in non-traditional industries, such as cybersecurity.

To learn more about Cengage Group's education and workforce development training, visit https://www.cengagegroup.com/about/what-we-do/.

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units – Cengage Academic, Cengage Work and Cengage Select – help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

