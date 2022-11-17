Cellply appoints Alessia Zanelli as the new Chair of the Board

BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellply Srl today announced Alessia Zanelli, Board Member since 2021, has been appointed on October 13, 2022 as the new Chair of the Board to support the management team with near term strategic and commercial goals. Zanelli succeeds Massimo Bocchi, co-founder at Cellply, who served as the Chair of the Board since 2014. The Board also confirmed that Massimo Bocchi remains as CEO of the company.

Prior to joining Cellply, Zanelli was CEO at Comecer Spa, a company commercializing automated solutions for pharmaceutical products manufacturing, including Advanced Therapeutics Medicinal Products (ATMP), where she managed over 300 employees and led the company to acquisition by the multinational corporation ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. in 2018.

The Board strongly believes that the Chair role will allow Zanelli to add operations and commercial experience during the critical phase of launch and fund raising.

Cellply CEO, Massimo Bocchi, commented, "I am honored and thrilled to start closely working with Alessia in such a crucial moment while we are bringing to market a highly innovative solution for characterizing cell-based immunotherapies. Alessia's role will definitely accelerate our growth, given her multi-faceted experience with managing a high-tech company, and her understanding of the pharmaceutical and ATMP industry. I am sure her contribution will be key in accelerating the introduction of VivaCyte platform in the cell therapy market".

Alessia Zanelli commented, "I am thankful to the Board for having assigned me this role and excited by the opportunity to directly contribute to the company's success. In this historical moment, the pharmaceutical sector is seeing a dramatic need for analytical tools supporting R&D and quality control of cell&gene therapy products. I think Cellply's technology can be a game changer in this and other markets involving immune-related therapeutics".

About Cellply

CellPly is a life-science company developing analytical tools aiming at unraveling the complexity of the immune system and enabling rapid and effective development of next-generation immunotherapies and cell-based therapies. Our unique solution combines a proprietary microfluidic technology to capture functional and phenotypic information from thousands of single cells, with the highly automated VivaCyte™ analytical instrument, integrating robotic solutions and AI for image analysis. Our goal is to make in-depth analysis applicable across the therapy development cycle, from discovery to process development and quality control.

