Xinhua Silk Road: Deals of 42 projects with RMB44.5 bln inv't inked at E. China Wuxi Xishan's inv't promotion event

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deals of 42 projects with a total investment of 44.5 billion yuan were signed at the 2022 Wuxi Xishan Golden Autumn Investment Promotion and Cooperation Forum held on November 12 in Xishan district, Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The projects inked include not only those in emerging fields such as biomedicine, integrated circuit (IC), new energy and new materials, but also a number of headquarters projects, high-end research, development and manufacturing projects, and strategic cooperation projects with funds and institutions.

Upon operation, these projects are expected to provide strong supports for Xishan to make itself into a model district of high-quality development.

In order to further promote high-quality economic development, Xishan kicked off 21 investment promotion campaigns starting from September. The 2022 Wuxi Xishan Golden Autumn Investment Promotion and Cooperation Forum was one of the series events.

During the forum, Xishan unveiled an incentive measure, which specifies that intermediaries, people from all walks of life, group institutions and enterprises that help Xishan introduce major industrial projects, sci-tech projects and talent development projects will be granted capital rewards, and the maximum incentive for a single project can reach five million yuan. By adopting the measure, Xishan intends to expand investment channels, deepen opening up and further optimize business environment.

The forum also witnessed the commencement of strategic cooperation of Xishan's IC industrial park, intelligent equipment industrial park, photoelectric information industrial park, precision medicine industrial park, internet connected vehicle industrial park, and IC equipment industrial park, with 6 funds and 6 professional institutions.

Meanwhile, Xishan has formed close partnership with many professional institutions and think tanks. At the forum held last Saturday, it bestowed the title of "Xishan global investment attraction partner" on a batch of professional institutions including global auditing and consulting firm PwC, leading global real estate adviser of Savills, and the semiconductor & electronic industry research institute of ICwise.

