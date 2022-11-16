Vonage's Conversational Commerce Application Chosen by Razer to Enhance Customer Engagement

Vonage will enable Razer to leverage the power of its digital presence to push commerce strategy to social

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is enabling Razer , the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, to engage with customers in Asia Pacific and allow direct purchases of gaming gear and accessories on social media using Vonage's conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai.

Jumper.ai is Vonage's end-to-end conversational commerce solution that enables brands to create omnichannel, messaging-first customer buying experiences across popular messaging, social and web platforms.



Razer has multiple direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels including retail stores and Razer.com. With conversational commerce capabilities powered by Vonage, it now aims to use its strong social media presence - over 24 million followers across all platforms - to continually improve on their omnichannel experiences.

"Using Vonage's conversational commerce application, we cater directly to the changing demands of our customers through a seamless commerce flow," said Mandy Arbilo, Associate Director, Global Ecommerce Platform, Razer. "According to Euromonitor , in Asia Pacific, sales via social commerce are expected to reach US$4 trillion by 2024. Overwhelmingly, our youth segments have a preference for social. Razer's community and D2C strategy has a stronghold in social channels building an ever growing global community. Our fans are able to connect with Razer directly, enabling an opportune moment for social commerce to add value to our customer experience."

Yash Kotak, Sr. Director Product Management at Vonage and Founder of Jumper.ai, commented, "Southeast Asia has surpassed countries such as the US, Mexico, India, and Brazil in both awareness and adoption of conversational commerce. According to Bain & Co. , social commerce accounted for 44% of Southeast Asia's U$109 billion e-commerce market in 2020 alone. Using our conversational commerce application, ecommerce players like Razer can leverage their presence on social media to create a seamless shopping experience and gain their customers' trust through personalised conversations around their products and offerings."

Recent enhancements to Vonage's Jumper.ai conversational commerce solution enable brands to seamlessly invite buyers to a live video interaction with an in-store associate or customer service agent. This allows consumers to engage in personal conversations about products from anywhere while helping retailers build trusted relationships with customers.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 200 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

