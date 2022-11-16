Lowe's Expands Assortment of Premium Appliances through New Partnership with Miele

An exclusive selection of Miele dishwasher and laundry appliances is available now on Lowes.com and coming to select stores in December

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's, the No. 1 appliance retailer in the U.S., is expanding its assortment of premium appliances through a new exclusive home center partnership with Miele, the largest family-owned German premium appliance manufacturer. Lowe's will offer an assortment of Miele dishwashers and laundry appliances in 149 Lowe's stores and online at Lowes.com.

"Our partnership with Miele reaffirms Lowe's commitment to ensuring that we have new, high-quality offerings across all price points," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "We're excited to offer Miele's products that are known globally as high-end premium appliances. Whether they are replacing appliances or completing their kitchen and laundry spaces, this will allow our design-focused customers who work with builders, designers and architects to bring their vision to life."

"As the leading premium appliance brand, partnering with Lowe's marks a very exciting opportunity for all consumers," said Dr. Axel Kniehl, executive director marketing and sales and member of the board, Miele Group. "Miele embodies the philosophy of 'Immer Besser,' our brand promise meaning 'Forever Better,' and therefore always striving to be the benchmark in our industry when it comes to quality, sustainability, performance, design and ultimate customer delight through all our products and services. As we continue to grow, working with a collaborative partner like Lowe's allows us to create an extension of our valued and successful dealer network, making Miele appliances even more accessible to customers who want to shop for premium, innovative and sustainable products with a reputation for quality like Miele."

Lowe's customers can expect maximum convenience with the Miele@homeapp, which allows them to operate their machines from anywhere at any time.

Lowe's will carry three Miele dishwashers – all of which incorporate the same excellent cleaning power and are designed to fit the unique needs of the consumer.

Exterior Design: These dishwashers complement any kitchen look with a stainless-steel panel with the option for a pocket or bar handle and either a front-facing or top-hidden integrated control panel.

Miele Exclusive: The premium model features the Miele automatic detergent dispensing system. With the Miele PowerDisk, the correct amount of detergent will be used every time for a perfect clean.

Ultimate Performance: Experience true clean results with virtually silent operation – all in under 60 minutes with the Miele QuickIntenseWash program.

Maximum Flexibility: With adjustable cleaning baskets and individual sections, Miele makes space where there was none before.

The Miele laundry category at Lowe's includes a selection of two washers and one dryer – all are front-loading with easy-to-use controls and include the following features.

Detergent Control: The washing machine models remove all the guesswork with the world's first two-phase automatic detergent dispensing system. It will add the proper amount of detergent and protect from over or under-dispensing.

Flexible Installation: With several installation options, Miele compact washers and dryers can fit almost anywhere in the home. Heat pump technology in the dryer eliminates the need to vent outside.

Long-Lasting Garment Care: With up to 11 wash programs and PerfectDry moisture sensing technology, this laundry set truly takes care of every fabric from cotton to satin and wool to ensure your clothes last longer.

"Partnering with Lowe's is a very exciting step for Miele in the U.S. as it will make the Miele brand more accessible to Americans. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to provide more consumers with quality appliances that will create lasting impressions through the results of the machines," said Jan Heck, president and CEO, Miele USA.

These select Miele dishwashers, which start at $1,299, and laundry appliances, from $1,499, are available now at Lowes.com and will be sold at 149 Lowe's stores in December. Miele accessories, laundry detergents and cleaning products are also available for purchase.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Miele

Miele is the world's leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances including cooking, baking and steam-cooking appliances, refrigeration products, coffee makers, dishwashers and laundry and floor care products. Their product portfolio also includes dishwashers, washing machines and tumble dryers for commercial use as well as washer-disinfectors and sterilizers for use in medical and laboratory applications. Founded in 1899, the company has eight production plants in Germany, one each in Austria, the Czech Republic, China, Romania and Poland as well as two production plants belonging to its Italian medical technology subsidiary Steelco. Miele is represented with its own sales subsidiaries and via importers in almost 100 countries/regions. Throughout the world, the family-run enterprise, now in its fourth generation, employs a workforce of around 22,300. The company has its headquarters in Gütersloh in Westphalia.

