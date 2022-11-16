Lovesac StealthTech and Disney Champion At-Home Streaming Experiences for Disney's Disenchanted This Holiday Season

This marks the third title the brands have collaborated on to give subscribers a premiere seat to the most anticipated films of 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovesac, the omni-channel home brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat, and innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System, celebrates the continuation of its collaboration with Disney on the launch of Disenchanted, the sequel to the smash-hit film, Enchanted. Streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting November 18 (Disney+ subscription required, must be 18+ to subscribe), the merging of these two brands extends beyond one viewing experience - offering consumers a wicked good seat to their favorite titles through innovative StealthTech audio technology during the holidays and all year long.

In addition to bringing Lovesac StealthTech to the Disenchanted red carpet this month, opportunities for consumers to experience unique Disney+ streaming and StealthTech product demos will continue in Lovesac showrooms and Best Buy shop-in-shop locations across the U.S. this holiday season. In 2022, Lovesac and Disney+ collaborated to elevate at-home movie watching and bring a variety of content to life - including consumer sweepstakes and custom products inspired by Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers and Hocus Pocus 2.

"Lovesac has loved collaborating with Disney+ this year. Our brands share a passion for creativity and innovating at-home streaming - it's truly a perfect pairing. The launch of Disenchanted gives us yet another opportunity to showcase the impact of the StealthTech Sound + Charge System, bringing memorable musical experiences to consumers. Our products are perfect for inspiring at-home movie nights with family and friends, especially during the holiday season," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson. "We continue to work in tandem to ensure viewers can have unique experiences with the most anticipated films of the year in the comfort of their living rooms."

Lovesac's innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System is seamlessly integrated and hidden inside the endlessly adaptable Sactionals platform, delivering an audio experience you can hear and feel, but can't see. This first-of-its-kind system features both immersive surround sound by Harman Kardon and convenient wireless phone charging, offering consumers a truly cinematic musical experience from the comfort of their living room this holiday season with Disenchanted.

Customers can visit their local Lovesac showroom and select Best Buy locations to demo the immersive surround sound of Sactionals StealthTech + Sound Charge. Visit www.lovesac.com to learn more.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 5th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of our own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. In 2022, Lovesac was recognized by Furniture Today within the 'fastest growing' category, and as an honoree for Serendipity's Design Market. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, and THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Disney's Disenchanted

It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices..

