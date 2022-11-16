Enterprise and National Further Customer Loyalty with Free Day and Elite Tier Extensions, Points Promotion

Extensions for Enterprise Plus and Emerald Club Elite Tier Members and Enterprise "Plus Your Points" Offer Upgraded Reward Opportunities

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To demonstrate steadfast support for its loyal customers during a challenging travel environment, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and National Car rental today announced the extension of several loyalty benefits set to expire soon.

First, National Car Rental's Emerald Club program free rental days† previously set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, will roll over through Sept. 4, 2023. National also has extended "elite tier" status for qualifying loyalty program members. This includes National's Emerald Club Executive and Executive Elite whose status was set to expire on February 28, 2023. If those members made or make at least one qualifying rental by the end of 2022, their elite status will be extended until February 28, 2024.

Next, Enterprise Rent-A-Car's "Plus Your Points" promotion has returned this year to enable registered Enterprise Plus members to earn double points on qualifying rentals. The promotion will also offer the opportunity to extend elite tier status for Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Enterprise Plus Silver, Gold and Platinum members whose status was set to expire on February 28, 2023.

To qualify for tier extension, Enterprise Plus members will need to register for the "Plus Your Points" promotion and then make, or have already made, one qualifying rental by the end of 2022, which will extend their elite status until February 28, 2024.

"These extensions give Emerald Club members flexibility to use their free days through next summer and offer many Emerald Club and Enterprise Plus members an extra year to enjoy the benefits of their elite status," said Liz Ott, vice president of global brand strategy for Enterprise Holdings. "We are excited to offer greater flexibility so customers can use their benefits when and how they want to use them."

The annual "Plus Your Points" promotion offers Enterprise Plus customers the opportunity to earn free rental days† faster. Available to customers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany, the program launched October 5 and runs through the end of January 2023.

Points earned during the Plus Your Points promotion are redeemable for free rental days† at any time, in any available vehicle at thousands of participating Enterprise locations worldwide. Enterprise Plus loyalty points don't expire as long as the member completes one qualifying Enterprise rental during every three-year period.

Customers can enroll in the Enterprise Plus program, learn how to earn bonus points and read more about Enterprise Plus terms and conditions at enterpriseplus.com. Once enrolled, Enterprise Plus members simply use their membership number when booking a reservation to receive all member benefits.

National customers can easily enroll themselves in the Emerald Club program by clicking the Emerald Club "Enroll" link at www.nationalcar.com.

Membership in both loyalty programs is free and open to anyone 21 years and older.

