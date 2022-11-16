Defining preventive cardiology: A clinical practice statement from the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States (US) and worldwide, according to the American Heart Association. With risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as obesity and type 2 diabetes on the rise in the US, the field of cardiovascular medicine finds itself in need of a paradigm shift to improve the cardiovascular health of our nation.

In a concerted effort to move the needle, clinicians specializing in the prevention of cardiovascular disease, along with the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), are rapidly growing the subspecialty referred to commonly as "preventive cardiology".

"The importance of cardiovascular disease prevention has never been more urgent for the United States and the world." shares President of the ASPC, Dr. Martha Gulati. "Changing our focus from 'sick care' to true 'health care' starts with cardiovascular disease prevention, and this will be led by preventive cardiologists. This important statement from ASPC should serve as a guide to our cardiology community towards an approach to improve the heart health of our patients."

Recently published in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, this clinical practice statement endorsed by the ASPC delineates the key attributes that define the field of preventive cardiology. Lead author, Charles German, MD shares the importance of this publication: "Despite concerted efforts, high rates of cardiovascular diseases continue to plague our society. Preventive cardiologists are needed now more than ever to help improve the cardiovascular health of our population, and we hope this statement helps bring clarity and unity to the field."

To read the full article please visit: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666667722001167

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology represents a multidisciplinary group of clinicians and researchers who share an interest in and passion for preventive cardiology.

