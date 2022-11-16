In Celebration of the 100 Thieves 5-Year Anniversary, Higround Announces Killer Lineup of Events

Higround unveils a brand new, limited-edition 100 Thieves collection and signs gaming icon Kyedae to its Board of Creators. This will be the first drop to feature Higround's new flagship gaming keyboard the Summit 65 Founder's Edition.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Higround, a lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand, today announced its second collaboration with its parent company 100 Thieves, a global lifestyle and gaming brand, in celebration of 100 Thieves' five year anniversary. This new collaboration features Higround's first luxury keyboard, and a partnership with female gaming icon and livestreamer, Kyedae Shymko. The capsule is available for purchase and pre-order on November 18th on Higround's website .

The collection is entitled the Mercury Capsule: a nod to Higround's unpredictable and exciting designs, and a cheeky nod toward the element mercury (whose chemical symbol is HG). A continuation of the initial 100 Thieves x Higround collaboration, this collection tells the story of perseverance, growth, and innovation. The Mercury Capsule is an updated, upgraded version borne from the feedback received from the first 100 Thieves collaboration.

Alongside the newest collection, Higround is thrilled to announce that Kyedae Shymko, a Japanese-Canadian Twitch streamer with a cross-platform following of over 3 million. Chosen for her style and her prominent voice within the gaming community, Kyedae will join Higround's first creator, Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An, as the second member of Higround's Board of Creators. Together, they will provide their unique perspectives into the creation of future products and partner with Higround on future initiatives. Her announcement coincides with the newest Higround collection in a celebration of parent company 100 Thieves.

The Mercury Capsule features four unique keyboards, one mousepad, two keycap sets, apparel, and a multi-functional bag with dedicated pouches for computer peripherals. The PBT dye-sub keycaps feature an extension of the original mountain range featured on the keyboards of the first collaboration, while also presenting a map leading to and alluding to the past of Higround's origin. Two of the four keyboards feature Higround's customary 65% form with the reintegration of Higround's co-designed switches with TTC called White Flames. All of the keyboards feature dual-dampening material, an OEM profile, and hot-swappable PCB's. The similarities stop there. This collection also introduces a keyboard meant to last.

Named after Higround's mountain motifs, the Summit 65 Founder's Edition keyboard is the pièce de résistance of the Mercury Capsule. The Founder's Edition is the first version of the Summit line and is priced at $290. The keyboard features a solid CNC aluminum frame, which increases the heft and weight of the board, creating a more stable feel. Within the frame are also Summit 65-exclusive features RGB side panels, and a brass medallion with Higround's mountain logo on the back of the board.

Beneath each of Higround's uniquely designed and printed PBT dye-sub keycaps is a switch designed and created by Higround—a first for the company—called the Geo Switch. Paired with a gasket-mounted design, screw-in Durock V2 stabilizers, and south-facing LED lighting the Summit 65 is the luxury keyboard of every collector's dreams.

The unveiling of Higround's partnership with Kyedae and the Mercury Capsule will be on November 16th and can be watched on Kyedae's Twitch channel, the 100 Thieves Twitch channel, and other video-viewing platforms. The Mercury Capsule will be available for sale and the Summit 65 keyboards will be available on Higround's website on November 18th at 9 AM PT.

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with famed brands such as Attack on Titan, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2021 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, CourageJD, and BrookeAB. With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

