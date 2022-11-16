Axonify Celebrates One Billion Questions Answered in 2022

Milestone demonstrates the importance of continuous learning for frontline workers

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonify , a leader in frontline employee training and communications, today announced that its users have answered one billion training questions on its platform this year. This 2022 milestone is especially significant given that 4 billion questions—total—have been answered since Axonify launched 11 years ago. This accomplishment confirms the benefits frontline leaders see with continuous learning and demonstrates the importance of question-based learning to companies dedicated to the frontline.

With the frontline employee experience changing rapidly due to labor shortages and economic uncertainty, companies must go beyond "check-the-box" training to instead offer meaningful learning experiences that provide employees with daily, bite-size training that's reinforced and meets them where they are. In fact, findings from a recent survey of frontline workers found that two in three workers are trained for two days or less, which is not nearly close to the level of training workers need.

"Reaching one billion questions answered in the Axonify platform in one year shows the growing commitment our customers have to providing crucial opportunities for the frontline to train, learn and grow in the flow of work," said Carol Leaman, CEO and Co-Founder, Axonify. "By giving employees the skills they need to perform their best each shift, frontline organizations can increase retention and have a more engaged workforce."

This accomplishment also highlights the success of Axonify's proven question-based learning methods. Unlike test-based training methods, Axonify delivers customizable content that reflects the specific needs of each frontline employee. These questions focus on retention and reinforcement of key concepts instead of broad approaches so that every employee has the most relevant knowledge they need to perform their jobs. This personalized, gamified method encourages engagement and sees frontline employees consistently return to the platform—83% of users log on 2-3 times a week— continue their training, answering over 3.4 million questions per day.

When analyzing topics from Axonify's internal content marketplace, they found that the most popular questions unsurprisingly aligned with current socioeconomic and workplace challenges that businesses are up against, from improving and diversifying the workplace to keeping workers safe. The most popular topics included:

Types of Unconscious Bias How to Survive an Active Shooter Event Safe Lifting Techniques When First Responders Arrive Identifying Sexual Harassment in the Workplace Social Engineering Violence in the Workplace Slip, Trip and Fall Prevention Protection - Connections Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Defined

"We're encouraged to see these are some of the most popular topics," said Leaman. "It reinforces our goal of helping businesses deploy learning courses that focus on compelling and relevant workplace issues like DEI and worker safety. We're committed to continuing to improve and innovate our approach to continuous learning and provide frontline workers with training courses that support their professional growth and development."

