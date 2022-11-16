AirEye Named a Cool Vendor in 2022 "Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Hybrid Work Security"

AirEye Identifies the Issue of the Ever-Increasing Wireless Networks Within the Corporate Vicinity and Provides Control and Protection for the Organizational Network Airspace.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirEye, the market leader in network airspace control and protection, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on the 6 October 2022 report titled, Cool Vendors in Hybrid Work Security by Adam Hils, Rajpreet Kaur, et al., at Gartner. With the vast majority of corporate network traffic being wireless, the report provides the following recommendation for security and risk management leaders responsible for security infrastructure: "Assess wireless access risk to the enterprise separate from wired network security and find vendors that can address the discovery, inventory and security of the wireless access space for your organization."1

"We believe that the fact that Gartner has recognized the corporate network airspace as an increasingly growing cybersecurity gap validates the field's need for such a solution. Cyberattacks such as the recent Wi-Fi cyberattack against an east coast based private equity firm proves that commercial attackers are already leveraging this neglected entry point and are continuously bringing down the cost of such attacks," said Shlomo Touboul, founder and CEO of AirEye. "In the field, we continue to see an increase in shadow networks, such as embedded wireless access points within corporate-owned IoT devices, that fly under the radar of IT and security teams. Furthermore, we see trending network airspace security violations such as corporate devices connecting to mobile hotspots, neighbor's networks and Guest - all assumed behavior of employees bringing their own habits into the organization in a post-COVID world. No other security solution today, apart from AirEye, is able to deliver that type of visibility, control and protection for wireless activity in the corporate vicinity."

The AirEye solution continuously monitors the entire network airspace, including non-owned wireless devices, and identifies legitimate connections versus those that do not comply with the organizational wireless security policy. With AirEye, corporates protect their managed and unmanaged devices from unauthorized connections by actively preventing in real-time unauthorized wireless communications in a laser focused manner.

In the past year, AirEye has also been named a sample vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for OT Security 2022 as well as a representative vendor addressing emerging threats in Gartner's Medical Device Security Solutions 2022.

To learn more about how AirEye provides customers visibility into 100% of their wireless assets, as well as build and enforce their wireless security policy while preventing over-the-air attacks, visit https://www.aireye.tech or register for a free account .

About AirEye

AirEye is the leader in Network Airspace Control and Protection (NACP). The corporate network may be purposefully or unintentionally compromised by Antenna for Hire - any wireless device not under the corporate's control, but within its proximity - resulting in unauthorized network access, device hijacking or data leakage. AirEye enforces wireless security policy and prevents attacks that leverage the Antennae for Hire that are broadcasting in the corporate network airspace.

AirEye's SaaS solution monitors all wireless communications broadcasting in the corporate airspace in real-time, prevents violations of corporate wireless security policy and blocks attacks automatically. Its technology seamlessly complements existing corporate network security infrastructure, without the need for architectural changes or messy integrations.

For more information, visit https://www.aireye.tech .

