WEIFANG, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCA2600, the world's strongest all-terrain crane independently developed by XCMG (SHE: 000425), world top three construction machinery manufacturer, lifted and installed an 8.5MW wind turbine recently in the Changyi Wind Farm in Weifang, Shandong Province, setting the hoisting record of the largest onshore wind power generator and a new milestone for the high-quality development of China's manufacturing industries.

XCA 2600, World’s Strongest All-Terrain Crane Developed by XCMG, Sets New Wind Power Hoisting Record. (PRNewswire)

The XCA2600, the world's first all-terrain crane to have a 10-axle chassis, has a lower crane body that can protect the equipment when it's operating at wind power plants. Because of this, when encountering low-altitude power lines, it can pass through safely. The more compact body, coupled with a wider chassis and independent suspension system, greatly improves the crane's safety and stability.

XCMG's pioneering "super crane twin" solution features two 2,600-ton mega cranes with different lifting capabilities that can switch freely – crawler base or mobile base. The breakthrough solution pushes hoisting boundaries to empower the overall performance and practicality of the adaptability on diverse construction locations. This progressive approach aims to provide highly efficient solutions for the installation of a super wind turbine and customize operations for different construction environment and application scenarios.

The XCC2600 telescopic crawler crane has excelling loading and driving abilities to carry heavier components (such as six main boom sections, legs, and superlift structure, with the ability to transport with 40-ton counterweight and 457-ton total weight) and pass through severe road conditions. It has a 30 percent climbing ability and a driving speed of 2km/hour.

In the context of "3060 dual carbon" goals, China's wind power sector is developing rapidly and set a new installation record in 2021 with an added onshore wind power installation capacity totaling 41.44 million kilowatts, which was 74.1 percent of the total newly installed capacity. With the sector booming in China, there is a high demand for super cranes to construct wind turbines.

As the world record holder for hoisting, XCMG Hoisting Machinery has achieved numerous significant landmarks. In the past decade, XCMG has been delivering super mobile cranes with the strongest hoisting capability every two years, progressing from the XCA1200, to XCA1600 to XCA1800, to XCA2600.

The XCA2600 owns eight original technologies and has realized full coverage of onshore wind turbine hoisting for generators of 8MW, achieving 173 tons of weightlifting to the hoisting height of 160 meters, which will significantly improving the installation of super-large onshore wind turbines.

"The rapid development of wind power technologies necessitates hoisting equipment that can lift heavier weights to higher heights while guaranteeing transportation efficiency and safety, and as such XCMG is committed to developing the best super cranes to support the fast development of the global wind power industry and new energy development," said Li Changqing, Technical Expert of XCMG.

