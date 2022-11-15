GSTV and First Media's So Yummy Release New Shoppable Video Content

Partners Create Engaging Consumer Experience with QR Code Recipes and Shoppable Ingredients

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GSTV , the national video network engaging and entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers, and social media food-based brand So Yummy , part of First Media, announce the release of a new integration for shoppable video content. This latest effort from the partnership brings actionable, shoppable content in the form of mouthwatering recipes and food hacks to millions of on-the-go consumers.

First Media, the publisher behind multiple social brands, including So Yummy, Blossom and Blusher, has a fanbase of over 200MM followers and delivers over 1.2B+ video views monthly. Now, advertisers on GSTV can introduce new branded content via some of the most popular food recipe content on social media. In turn, users can add ingredients to virtual shopping lists and carts at leading retailers like Walmart, creating a seamless shopping experience. The integration brings First Media's 1B+ consumer views into a highly contextual, real-world moment of consumer attention and immediate purchase intent across GSTV's audience of over 116MM.

The 20-second shoppable videos will consist of recipes for indulgent desserts, healthy snacks, colorful foods, savory favorites, and more. Each video will utilize Flowcode's direct-to-consumer QR platform and data capabilities, including real-time analytics, geo-location and attribution across screens.

"At GSTV, we're always focused on how we can drive inspired interactions with viewers through true entertainment content," said Violeta Ivezaj, SVP, Business Operations, GSTV. "So Yummy is hands down the most viral food brand on social media, and we're excited to bring this new, shoppable content to GSTV viewers. It will create more opportunities for them to find new recipes and source the ingredients they need via local retail and ecommerce platforms. These videos will update weekly, creating regular opportunities for advertisers to organically convert viewers to shoppers."

"We're thrilled to bring fun, fresh content to viewers through this latest effort from our partnership and drive them to take action through our shoppable experience," said Aerin Arkoff Cann, VP Marketing, First Media. "GSTV ran a study earlier this year, which revealed that around 40% of viewers make an additional purchase within three hours of fueling up. By integrating QR code recipes and shoppable ingredients with So Yummy, we hope to help consumers find what they need to try something new in the kitchen, while also driving sales and foot traffic to retailers nationwide."

With the shoppable content, advertisers will have a more direct line for viewers to purchase what they see on screen, paired with success metrics from GSTV's measurement approach that goes beyond QR codes, tapping into a best in class portfolio of measurement partners that include Catalina, IRi, Foursquare, and more. GSTV's scale and targeting capabilities allow advertisers to target specific audiences, ranging from food lovers to regional foodies to folks just miles from the nearest grocery store.

"First Media's So Yummy has remained a trusted content partner of ours for years," said Sean McCaffrey, President and CEO, GSTV. "This new content will continue to bridge two areas that remain core to GSTV's business – food and retail. It brings our advertisers a unique opportunity to connect with food-focused shoppers in a highly engaged environment through our retail media network, AMPLIFY."

The integration builds on GSTV's growing retail media practice, with the company announcing the launch of its new retail media solution, AMPLIFY , earlier this year. Operating as part of GSTV's full sight, sound, and motion national video network, AMPLIFY helps retailers access an engaged audience just steps away from convenience stores – and moments from purchase - and beyond.

GSTV's new shoppable content slate with So Yummy goes live across its 28,000 locations nationwide today. The shoppable content will also be opened up to the DIY, Tips and Hacks category through Blossom. View a So Yummy Shoppable Video featured on GSTV.

About GSTV

GSTV is a data-driven, national video network entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching one in three American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound and motion video at an essential waypoint of their consumer journey, and GSTV is the only consolidated and scaled digital media platform in the convenience and fuel channel. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods and other sectors following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world's largest advertisers. Visit www.gstv.com for more information and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About First Media

First Media's lifestyle-focused brands inspire women every day to reimagine the ordinary to extraordinary. Its multi-platform portfolio of entertainment and lifehacking brands, BabyFirst, So Yummy, Blossom and Blusher, has over 200M followers and distributes its content through cable, digital and out-of-home. First Media content reaches the highly-engaged millennial audience while providing creative content solutions for its brand partners across food, lifestyle, DIY, home decor, beauty, children's programming and parenting tips. The company's data-informed creative studio boasts some of the most-shared and watched original and branded video content. Find more details and more information on first.media.

So Yummy is the most viral food brand on social - leading with the highest viewed & engaged with content. The brand promise is to inspire women to be more creative and confident with cooking both for everyday meals and special occasions, in a creative, approachable and surprising ways. With over 350M+ video views and 9M+ engagements monthly - So Yummy proves with every recipe that its original content resonates and leaves audiences saying out loud...MMMMM That's So Yummy!

About Flowcode

Flowcode is The Direct to Consumer company, building connections for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security, and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider with attributable data capabilities. Our technology creates a seamless experience for brands to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics, which allows consumers and creators to connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically.

To learn more, visit Flowcode.com or explore our social channels on our Flowpage.

