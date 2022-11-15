Element Critical Partners with Megaport

Colocation provider partners with NaaS leader to offer improved cloud connectivity and agility

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical announces its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to optimize enterprise network agility for customers adopting hybrid data center architectures. Network interconnection demand is accelerating with the adoption of edge infrastructures and connected network services. Enterprises increasingly require practical and highly connected data storage solutions to meet performance, compliance, security, and cost optimization business outcomes.

Establishing direct connectivity to leading cloud and network providers will help our customers achieve global reach.

Through this partnership, Element Critical customers will be able to directly connect to the world's leading cloud providers, such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Megaport's global ecosystem of over 700 enabled data centers and 360+ service providers, via a secure flexible network.

"Element Critical has established a footprint in several of the nation's fastest-growing markets, and we're pleased to partner to help customers simplify their data center interconnect and hybrid cloud deployment strategies," said Nick Balletta, senior vice president of Global Corporate Development, Megaport.

Anchoring Element Critical's cloud connect offerings, the Megaport network will help customers optimize their hybrid IT solutions with secure and direct interconnection to public cloud service providers with higher performance, lower latency, greater control, and improved reliability. Customers that adopt private interconnection avoid risky public internet connection and benefit from reduced cloud egress fees compared to internet rates, delivering significant cost savings. Customers will also have the flexibility to right-size their connections to ensure they can scale services while optimizing costs, dialing bandwidth up or down at any time. Near instantaneous provisioning also offers rapid business agility.

"Interconnection solutions for digital infrastructure are vital to scale in today's business-everywhere landscape," said Steve Weaver, chief revenue officer of Element Critical. "Megaport will help our customers unite business connectivity in an easy-to-use platform and extend their reach everywhere they need to be."

Element Critical customers can establish seamless connectivity between regions and cloud service providers without the need to own and manage physical infrastructure at the cloud edge. Establishing direct connectivity to numerous leading cloud and network providers will help customers achieve global reach over localized connections on the Megaport network.

About Element Critical

Element Critical is among the fastest-growing data center service providers in the United States, with locations in Chicago, Austin, Houston, Silicon Valley, and Virginia. Led by an executive team comprised of industry veterans, the company features an expanding portfolio of Hybrid IT-ready facilities in strategic markets across the country with a steadfast commitment to meeting the diverse needs of today's business and technology leaders. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com and connect with our data center specialists at sales@elementcritical.com.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data center operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company. www.megaport.com

