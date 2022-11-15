Delos Insurance Solutions Announces New Program to Expand Wildfire Insurance Options for California Homeowners

Delos increases its commitment to provide reasonably-priced wildfire insurance protection in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delos Insurance Solutions, which uses wildfire science and aerospace expertise to solve insurance availability and affordability issues, today announced the launch of a program to expand homeowners' insurance options for California homeowners facing wildfire risks and provide full home insurance policies to homeowners currently on the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan. Delos has partnered with A-rated insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as Gallatin Point Capital LLC, to provide backing for this program.

Delos logo (PRNewsfoto/Delos Insurance Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Delos is committed to bringing significant relief to homeowners in wildfire-stressed areas of California

Under the agreement, Delos will have increased capacity to underwrite homeowners' insurance for more than 15,000 FAIR Plan policyholders through the newly created California FAIR Plan Clearinghouse.

This is significant because many California homeowners struggle to obtain insurance for wildfire risks and must obtain coverage through the FAIR Plan, which serves as a temporary source of coverage for those who cannot obtain insurance from the traditional market. In June 2021, the California FAIR Plan established a clearinghouse to encourage traditional insurers to offer coverage.

"As a local company founded by Californians, Delos is committed to bringing significant relief to homeowners in wildfire-stressed areas of the state," said Kevin Stein, CEO and co-founder of Delos. "We are proud to work with our committed carrier partners, to dramatically expand insurance options for homes struggling to find coverage."

Matt Botein, co-founder and managing partner of Gallatin Point, noted: "We are excited to partner with Kevin and the Delos team. We have been impressed by the company's unique vision and underwriting capabilities, which position it as a leader in providing insurance options for the wildfire-distressed California homeowners' market. We look forward to supporting the company's growth and journey."

Delos marries its expertise with data from its full suite of wildfire models to aggregate and analyze exposure and concentration to quantify a home's actual wildfire exposure. Before Delos began offering homeowners policies, other insurers were unable to distinguish between "exposed" and "stressed" wildfire areas, so many elected not to offer the coverage in areas they deemed too risky. As a result, homeowners in stressed areas, where wildfires occur but do not pose a high risk of loss, have been unable to find insurance protection outside of the FAIR Plan. Through its platform, Delos offers individuals in wildfire areas full homeowners' insurance, while delivering profitable and diversified portfolios to insurers, reinsurers, the Lloyd's market, and the collateralized capital community.

About Delos Insurance Solutions

Delos Insurance Solutions uses cutting-edge technology to offer insurance protection to homeowners in communities abandoned by other insurers because of wildfire risk. Founded in San Francisco in 2017 by aerospace engineers, Delos uses satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to identify insurable homes within territories deemed too risky by the rest of the insurance market. Delos is a Managing General Agent (MGA) offering policies on behalf of insurers rated "A-" (Excellent) or higher by AM Best.

About the California FAIR Plan

The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan is an insurance pool established by law to assure the availability of basic property insurance to people who own insurable property in the State of California and who, for reasons beyond their control, have been unable to obtain insurance in the voluntary insurance market. The FAIR Plan provides stability in California's insurance marketplace. It is committed to strengthening consumer choices in the voluntary insurance market, while ensuring that all homeowners, including those who live in areas threatened by wildfires, have access to basic property coverage and the peace of mind they deserve. For more information, visit www.Cfpnet.com.

About Gallatin Point Capital

Gallatin Point Capital LLC is a private investment firm with a primary focus on making opportunistic investments in financial institutions, services and assets. Its approach is to identify opportunities that arise from complexity, dislocation or changes in technology and regulation. Gallatin Point aims to form highly collaborative partnerships with its investors and with management teams of its portfolio companies, seeking to combine the right capital with the right managerial competencies in order to maximize the outcome for all stakeholders. More information about Gallatin Point can be found at www.gallatinpoint.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delos Insurance Solutions