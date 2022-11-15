Clearwave Fiber to Launch Fiber Services to More than 5,000 Businesses in Peachtree Corners

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber is nearing the completion of a multimillion-dollar Fiber network expansion that will serve thousands of businesses in Peachtree Corners. This latest expansion advances their goal to bring the best and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026.

"Our goal is to provide reliable, high quality, and secure Fiber services to a wide array of businesses here at Peachtree Corners. And we are really accomplishing that here," said Clearwave Fiber's General Manager Derrick Grissom, "We are proud of our work and look forward to becoming partners in the community for years to come."

Capable of delivering multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds to businesses of varying sizes and across verticals, the Fiber network promises to provide high-performance Ethernet and Internet critical to their unique operations.

Peachtree Corners is home to Curiosity Lab, a 500-acre living laboratory for academic, public, and private sector organizations to implement, test, and validate emerging technologies. Located in historic "Technology Park Atlanta" – Georgia's first technology and research park established in 1968 – Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments where people, autonomous vehicles and smart city technologies interact each and every day.

"Curiosity Lab works with new and top companies in the smart city space. As a real-world testing environment dedicated to advancing next-generation intelligent mobility and smart city technology, it is crucial that we can provide the highest level of connectivity and reliability," said Curiosity Lab Chief technology Officer Brandon Branham. "We are proud to have Clearwave Fiber as our technology partner in these endeavors."

The full installation is scheduled for completion in December 2022. For more information about access to this service, visit ClearwaveFiber.com.

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a nearly 6,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by the end of 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 500 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

