Buynomics Raises €13M in Series A Funding to Power the Operating System for Commercial Decisions

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buynomics, the SaaS platform to support enterprise customers with their commercial decisions, today announced that it has raised a €13M Series A round. The new funding will be used to widen Buynomics' lead in predicting consumer behavior in the field of revenue management and commercial decisions, grow the product and commercial teams, and expand into the US market. This latest funding round was led by global software investor Insight Partners with participation from existing investors LaFamiglia, Seedcamp, Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures (DvH Ventures), and Tomahawk.

Based in Cologne, Germany, Buynomics leverages machine learning (ML) and insights from behavioral economics to simulate how consumers make purchasing decisions. Currently, many revenue management and marketing teams run on overly simplistic tools that use price elasticities and customer segmentations to understand how consumers react to offer changes. These methods are rooted in economic tools that were developed more than 150 years ago and have improved little since. Buynomics has developed the Virtual Customer technology that models the preferences and buying decisions of large groups of individual customers. This technology allows Buynomics to take full advantage of recent developments in ML and to integrate large amounts of data from a broad range of sources such as transaction or survey data. This results in unparalleled precision and the ability to cover a much wider range of revenue management capabilities to clients, including the optimization of price changes, promotions, and product innovations.

"In this dynamic environment, where brands are trying to rethink their operating models, Buynomics enables a deeper understanding of the value consumers assign to individual products," said Ingo Reinhardt, co-founder and Managing Director of Buynomics. Today, businesses must react faster to competitor moves or cost increases and be able to identify growth opportunities. Traditional – often Excel-based – solutions are no longer sufficient. "As the pressure for corporations continues to mount, Buynomics strives to become the operating system for all commercial decisions," he adds.

"Buynomics provides a simulation-based pricing platform to help companies optimize revenue and profits. Large companies have typically relied on consultants or in-house solutions to drive these decisions; however, Buynomics' software solution for offer optimization generates significantly stronger ROI than consultants, empowering customers to run their own pricing simulations" said Max Wolff, Principal at Insight Partners. "Buynomics' leading technology and proven traction across markets have already made them stand out. We look forward to partnering with the Buynomics team on their growth journey to build the operating system for all commercial decisions."

Having seen rapid growth since its Seed financing in 2021, Buynomics will invest its new funds in three key areas. First, in the product team to accelerate product innovation and fully transition from a revenue management application into a full-service suite for commercial decisions. Second, in the global commercial team to accelerate the onboarding and rollout in its key focus industries, including Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Telco, and Software. Specifically, Buynomics plans to open its US office in Q1, 2023. Third, Buynomics will further build its role as a thought leader in the field of revenue management and commercial decisions by adding further content formats. "We are currently convincing most of our clients with our webinars and white papers. We see a clear need for high-quality content and are in a prime position to deliver it", says Sebastian Baier, co-founder and Managing Director of Buynomics.

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2022, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 700 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

Buynomics is a next-generation analytics platform to empower better, more profitable decisions about revenue optimization leading to sustainable profit growth. Buynomics employs AI with large-scale simulation technologies to digitize customers and predict their purchase behavior in any environment. Companies use Buynomics to make data-driven decisions about their current and new products, overall portfolio structure, pricing, promotions, trade terms, and more. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Ingo Reinhardt, Dr. Sebastian Baier and Dr. Emilio Matthaei, the startup has a diverse team of over 50 people with 17 different nationalities and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

