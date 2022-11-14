NESPRESSO REUNITES GEORGE CLOONEY AND JEAN DUJARDIN ON SCREEN IN NEW ACTION-COMEDY COMMERCIAL

Joined by special guest star Camille Cottin, the two acolytes show once again how far they are ready to go for the unforgettable taste of a Nespresso coffee.

VEVEY, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight years after their first on-screen encounter, George Clooney and Jean Dujardin reunite in Nespresso's latest action-packed TV ad sequel 'How far would you go for Nespresso?' This time, the dynamic duo is joined by Jean Dujardin's screen friend and highly talented Camille Cottin – who makes her Nespresso debut. In this brilliantly entertaining and comedic film, the superstars come together to show the world that Nespresso coffee's tastes so exceptional that they would do anything to have it, posing the question on everyone's lips - how far would you go for the unforgettable taste of a Nespresso coffee?

Debuting from 15 November in more than 20 European countries, the new campaign is an evolution of the original 2014 ad, but this time we see George Clooney offering to make Jean Dujardin a Nespresso coffee only for him to quickly realise he only has one coffee capsule left. With impeccable comedy timing all round, George Clooney mischievously pulls the rug from under Jean Dujardin to get his hands on the last capsule before it flies out of the window onto Camille Cottin's balcony. The duo needs to join forces to reclaim the capsule - with Jean Dujardin lowering George Clooney down the side of the building in a wicker chair to Camille Cottin's apartment. In a plot twist, the tables quickly turn as Camille Cottin must retrieve her freshly brewed Nespresso coffee, cheekily stolen by George Clooney. How will it end?

Although, spoiler alert – Camille Cottin reminds George Clooney to recycle his aluminium capsule – something Nespresso champions as part of its commitment to giving the world exceptional coffee with an unforgettable taste in a responsible way.

Speaking on the new film, George Clooney says: "We had a great time shooting this sequel - being reunited with Jean is always a pleasure but this time having the brilliant Camille bring her touch of sophistication to the set made for the perfect dynamic. With coffee taste and sustainability being at the heart of this commercial, it felt natural for me to be part of this campaign with my Nespresso family."

Jean Dujardin added: "It was great to be reunited with George on set again and continue our friendly on-screen rivalry, but this time having the wonderful Camille to keep us in check. The shoot was of high energy with many comedic moments in the mix, both on and off screen. This was all topped off with having an endless supply of delicious coffee amongst friends, what else could you ask for?"

Commenting on her Nespresso debut, Camille Cottin said: "As a French woman who loves coffee, I am of course a huge fan of the Nespresso brand. It was such an honour to join the great George Clooney and Jean Dujardin on set as part of this iconic Nespresso commercial – especially as I get the better of them in this script, whilst reminding people to do their bit for the planet."

Exceptional tasting coffee with recycling made easy

From some of the highest quality coffee beans and roasting techniques to its innovative machines and capsules that preserve the freshness of the coffee grounds, Nespresso offers great tasting coffee in every cup.

Nespresso continues to offer innovative ways to help make recycling capsules as simple as possible for its customers. Each Nespresso capsule is made from aluminium, which protects the freshness and aromas of its high-quality coffee over time. What's more, aluminium is also endlessly recyclable and is one of the best recycled materials when sorted.

"We are delighted to bring the dynamic duo of George Clooney and Jean Dujardin together again alongside the extremely talented Camille Cottin, for this campaign tackling topics that are part of our core values, exceptional taste in coffee and sustainability." said Melanie Brinbaum, Chief Brand Officer at Nespresso. "Nespresso coffee is a force for good, delivering unforgettable taste in a responsible way and we wanted our ongoing commitment to our customers to ring true in this film. Our vision also really resonates with our stars, and this really shines throughout the campaign."

The new Unforgettable Taste campaign by Nespresso featuring George Clooney, Jean Dujardin and Camille Cottin will debut as of 15 November 2022 in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and The United Kingdom.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 4,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13'000 employees. In 2021, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques.

For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

