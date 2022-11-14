Leading Coffee Pod Filler Signs Sales Agreement with Smile Compostable Solutions

DARIEN, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off of winning the U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award, Smile Compostable Solutions® signs a material sales agreement with Pod Pack International, a leading co-manufacturer of single-serve coffee and tea pods and cups. The company is now able to produce Smile's commercially compostable, plant-based and carbon neutral coffee pods that are compatible with Keurig brewers, enhancing sustainability options for Pod Pack customers. The agreement demonstrates the convenience of Smile's turn-key abilities as the only fully-certified compostable pod system.

Pod Pack delivers high-quality finished products, including pods that are compatible with Keurig brewers, with exceptional service that's more attentive and responsive at every phase. The Co-Packer is capable of producing 420 coffee pods per minute with an in-line ultrasonic sealing process using a bespoke machine from IMA Coffee. Thanks to the machine's modular design, additional flexibility is achieved. This, combined with Pod Pack's new sustainable materials, makes the Co-Packer a go-to solution for businesses who want to reduce their plastic and carbon footprints in the K-Cup market.

"The Team at Pod Pack is excited to partner with Smile to bring this innovative solution to the single-serve coffee and tea marketplace. This allows Pod Pack to expand our market-leading offering of compostable single-serve products," states Pod Pack CEO Marion Gray.

Smile's plant-based pods are certified Carbon Neutral, USDA Biobased, Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) Commercially Compostable and Compost Manufacturing Alliance (CMA) Composter Approved. The Co-Packer can now produce the best and most sustainable compostable coffee pods.

"Pod Pack's state-of-the-art capsule filling equipment and experience made them an ideal client. We are excited to help both Pod Pack and their customers be leaders in the sustainable coffee sector," states Co-Founder and COO Frankie Schuster.

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation d/b/a Smile Compostable Solutions. Smile utilizes its best-in-class compostable materials for solutions in food packaging, including single-use coffee pods, straws and bags. Founded by Michael Sands and Frank Schuster, Smile's compostable materials won the first-ever U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award. Smile produces all plant-based, compostable and carbon neutral products. Follow Smile on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

About Pod Pack International

Pod Pack International ("Pod Pack") is a portfolio company of LongueVue Capital (LVC) and leading manufacturer of innovative single-serve coffee and tea solutions.

