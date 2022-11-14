InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dive Marker for Scuba Divers (CNC 833)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a dive marker with a tangle-resistant line to increase safety and convenience for scuba divers," said an inventor, from Mcconnells, S.C., "so I invented the L.A.S. DIVE MARKER. My design would spare the diver the time, effort, and frustration associated with untangling the line while in the water."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dive marker for scuba divers. In doing so, it reduces the risk of line entanglements when deployed. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional and recreational scuba divers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

