Technomic announces 2023 trend predictions for the U.S. foodservice industry

Technomic thought leaders have published a whitepaper spotlighting forecasted trends for 2023 to help aid U.S. foodservice professionals in preparing for what's to come

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic released its latest U.S. whitepaper, What We Foresee for 2023, sharing its foodservice industry trend predictions for the upcoming year. Restaurants are still facing significant challenges—largely due to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic—resulting in a delay in a complete return to sustained normalcy. Economic headwinds, including inflation and the threat of a recession, are also setting up new hurdles for operators to navigate. But, despite a challenging start to 2023 expected, the latter part of the year should bring about optimism as the industry emerges from high inflation and a soft economy.

"The industry is expected to face some stumbling blocks going into 2023, led by weakened consumer sentiment and ongoing pricing difficulties," says Joe Pawlak, managing principal within Technomic's Advisory group. "But as the year progresses, the situation is expected to moderate and the industry will benefit with stronger sales and traffic."

The ways in which operators choose to traverse these aforementioned hurdles will include balancing the ease and cost-effectiveness of off-premise dining with the pent-up demand among consumers for the experience of in-person dining, despite continued staffing and inflation challenges. How might operators tempt diners to return to their dining rooms? Tapping into the latest, forward-looking menu innovations will still be key to intriguing consumers and differentiating from competitors.

U.S. trend highlights:

Looming recession and continued inflation acting as notable roadblocks

Menus highlighting comforting, high-margin grain products and bold, pink-hued ingredients

Worker activism and union activity continue to play out into 2023

Read the latest U.S. trend whitepaper on Technomic's website: www.technomic.com/what-we-foresee-2023

