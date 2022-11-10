Vouch Partners with Capsule To Support Startups Internationally

UK insurance provider Capsule will support Vouch's US startups and partners with their European insurance needs, and Vouch has become an investor in Capsule.

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsule , a specialist insurance provider to high-growth companies in the UK, today announced a partnership with Vouch , a San Francisco-based insurance platform that provides business insurance for high-growth technology startups in the US. With this partnership, the two companies will work together to ensure that they can support their clients' needs internationally. The partnership comes just a year after Capsule's launch and will help startups and tech innovators across all the main markets protect themselves as they grow.

Vouch and Capsule announced a partnership to support their clients' business insurance needs internationally.

As part of the partnership, Capsule will also assist Vouch's US venture and incubator partners with their UK portfolio companies, and Vouch has made an investment in Capsule. The additional funding will be used by Capsule to advance its technology and recruitment. Since Capsule launched in September 2021, the company acts for some of the country's top startups and scale-ups including Onfido, Codat, Otta, Hofy and Castore, and has in recent months partnered with SeedLegals, Crowdcube and a number of leading VCs. Prior to launching Capsule, co-founders Thomas Wynne and Liam Green successfully scaled and sold UK insurance group Kingsbridge in a nine-figure exit to US-based NSM in March 2020.

Vouch, founded by CEO Sam Hodges (formerly CEO of Funding Circle US) and CRO Travis Hedge (formerly of Silicon Valley Bank), is a new kind of insurance platform for startups that offers fully digital, tailored coverage that takes minutes to activate. With over $160 million raised to date from the likes of Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital, Silicon Valley Bank and Index Ventures, as well as a recent valuation of over $550 million, Vouch has cemented its status as a 'soonicorn' with its sights firmly set on the next stage of business growth.

Sam Hodges, CEO of Vouch, commented: "Vouch is committed to protecting founders and company builders where they are today and where they'll be tomorrow. Our partnership with Capsule represents an important first step in our plan to provide holistic international risk management solutions, so our clients can protect their global operations with the same ease and confidence they experience with us today. We're excited to start this journey with the Capsule team."

Thomas Wynne, Co-Founder and CEO of Capsule, added: "The hyper-growth startups we support have global aspirations. Yet even the most sophisticated teams face a steep learning curve when scaling their risk management programs internationally. Our partnership with Vouch enables us to solve insurance holistically across markets and unlock further growth."

About Capsule

Capsule is a specialist insurance provider that helps startups and scale-ups in sectors such as Web3, Fintech, Enterprise (SaaS) and Consumer Tech navigate the risks of rapid expansion by ensuring they have the proper protection in place. Specialising in cover for businesses from seed stage through to IPO, Capsule offers policies including Directors' and Officers', Key Person, Professional Indemnity and Cyber Liability insurance, as well as many others. Their advice is geared for growth ('Capsule' is an anagram of 'scale-up') and backed by state-of-the-art technology that tracks clients across more than 300 data points.

As a certified B Corporation, Capsule is also committed to using business as a force for good. Their team is equally passionate about helping similarly mission-driven and impactful organisations get these factors recognised and rewarded by the insurance sector.

About Vouch

Vouch is a US-based provider of business insurance to thousands of high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has empowered its clients to get risk management right through niche expertise, a proprietary approach to pricing and underwriting, fast, digital-first procurement and coverages that scale as the company grows. More information on Vouch can be found at https://www.vouch.us/.

