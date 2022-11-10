SARATOGA AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM PRESENTS 'BOND IN MOTION' EXHIBITION FEATURING 25 OF THE MOST ICONIC VEHICLES IN MOVIE HISTORY

Exhibition Opens November 18, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise, the Saratoga Automobile Museum will celebrate with a major new exhibition called BOND IN MOTION featuring twenty-five official vehicles from the past six decades of the longest-running film franchise in movie history. The multimedia exhibit also features movie memorabilia, images, and video to create a totally unique Bond experience for museum visitors. The exhibition opens on November 18, 2022, in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Visitors to the exhibition will experience all the excitement and drama of the world of Bond with a collection of automobiles including the iconic and most famous Bond car: the 1964 Aston Martin DB5. Other vehicles on display include the white 1977 Lotus Esprit from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) that sensationally transforms from a high-performance sports car into a submarine; the 2007 Aston Martin DBS that made movie history with a record-breaking seven full rotation roll in Casino Royale (2006), and the one-of-ten 2015 Aston Martin DB10, built specifically for 2015's Spectre.

"James Bond has driven some of the most exciting and iconic cars in movie history, and he has been involved in some of the greatest car chases ever filmed so to have them form the centerpiece of our exhibit as they take the visitor on a rollercoaster ride of magic Bond moments as expressed through the automobile is thrilling," said Carly Connors Saratoga Automobile Museum executive director.

"It is truly the most ambitious exhibition we've ever put together, and we know it will attract visitors from far and wide. Saratoga Springs makes a wonderful weekend getaway for New Yorkers and BOND IN MOTION is most definitely a 'must-see'," she continued.

In addition to some of the most iconic cars in movie history, BOND IN MOTION features a motorbike, three-wheeler, Skidoo, wet bike, and submarine. The exhibition even includes the Indian motorized rickshaw, or tuk-tuk, that appeared in an unforgettable chase scene through the crowded streets of Udaipur in the film Octopussy (1983).

"With their machine guns, lasers, ejector seats, and gadgets BOND IN MOTION honors the vehicles from the past 60 years that have wowed us and which are indelibly etched in our minds. We're thrilled to bring so many of these unique vehicles together under one roof for everyone to enjoy," concluded Connors.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to see the official licensed collection of screen-used cars from EON Productions Limited, Danjaq, LLC., and the Ian Fleming Foundation at the Saratoga Automobile Museum as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the world premiere of the first James Bond film Dr. No in 1962.

About Saratoga Automobile Museum

Celebrating 20 years of world-class exhibits, events, and education programs, the Saratoga Automobile Museum was chartered in 1999 and officially opened to the public in June 2002. The Museum's mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts. The Museum celebrates the automobile and helps to educate the public, students, and enthusiasts about the role of the automobile in New York State and the wider world. In addition to technical and design aspects, the Museum's educational focus is on the past present, and future social and economic impacts of the automobile.

The Saratoga Automobile Museum is the Official Classic and Vintage Car Partner of the New York International Automobile Show. To learn more, visit saratogaautomuseum.org.

The BOND IN MOTION Exhibition at the Saratoga Automobile Museum opens November 18, 2022 (PRNewswire)

