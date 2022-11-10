PA Cyber Marketing Team Receives Platinum Awards in Prestigious MarCom Competition

Submissions included commercials, a documentary, and a holiday video.

MIDLAND, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, PA Cyber's marketing team received international recognition in a creative competition for marketing and communication professionals. MarCom Awards recognized the school with three platinum awards, a gold award, and an honorable mention for its creative video work. MarCom's platinum award is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition.

With more than 6,000 entries received from throughout the U.S., Canada, and 43 other countries, MarCom Awards is one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected creative competitions in the world. MarCom recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs.

PA Cyber was recognized for several commercials, a documentary, and a holiday video:

"For a school marketing team to win such distinctions, it is truly an honor," said Scot Rutledge, director of marketing and communications for PA Cyber. "We strive to create communication that relates to our students while also educating the public on the importance of school choice. We are humbled and honored to receive accolades from the MarCom Awards."

Winning a MarCom award is highly sought-after peer recognition from the creative industry. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in print, web, video, and strategic communications. A list of winners can be found at www.marcomawards.com .

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instructional methods, and curricula choices connect Pennsylvania students and families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment to any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

