Nephron and Sharps Announce Manufacturing and Research Partnership

Kennedy: "We are excited to kick off a partnership with Sharps Technology"

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Sharps Technology, Inc. announced today a brand new partnership focused on developing and sharing best practices in innovative manufacturing, product development, customer support, and quality as Nephron prepares to launch the InjectEZ component of expansion.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corpora) (PRNewswire)

Sharps Technology is a medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company specializing in developing and manufacturing innovative drug delivery systems. Nephron Pharmaceuticals is known across the country to health systems and hospitals as a leader in the production of affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products, as well as pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles, and IV bags.

InjectEZ is part of the Nephron investment of hundreds of millions of dollars of expansion in Lexington County, S.C., over the last two years. Lou Kennedy, Nephron CEO, knows that when launching an endeavor as ambitious as InjectEZ, partnerships are key.

"We are excited to kick off a partnership with Sharps Technology, as our InjectEZ expansion project opens, for a variety of innovative initiatives, including research and development," said Kennedy. "Just as the InjectEZ syringe manufacturing facility is poised to play a critical role in assisting those with whom we work on tackling emerging public health crises, Sharps Technology also offers key solutions to healthcare challenges. We look forward to working with them."

Sharps product lines have historically focused on low waste and ultra-low waste syringe technologies, which allow up to 40% more injections per vial of therapy while incorporating multiple passive safety features. These features protect front-line healthcare workers from life-threatening needle stick injuries and protect the public from needle re-use. The partnership with Nephron opens up opportunities for Sharps to expand its portfolio and make an impact on the specialized pre-fillable syringe and drug delivery systems market.

"Sharps Technology has identified a unique opportunity to collaborate with a leader in the industry like Nephron," said Robert Hayes, CEO of Sharps Technology. "Through my previous industry experience supporting and working with most of the leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the world, it was easy for me to evaluate Nephron Pharmaceuticals as a potential partner. They truly are a leader in all areas of business and an example of best in class for the industry. I appreciate and look forward to the opportunity to work with Bill and Lou Kennedy and their leadership team to make this collaboration a success for both companies."

Sharps Technology brings extensive expertise in syringes to Nephron, including experience with specialized pre-filled syringe systems and ready-to-use processing. The pre-filled syringe lines will utilize the highly automated equipment and controlled environments established by Nephron. These premium pre-filled polymer offerings will be made from the highest quality raw materials, on the most innovative technology, and will be compliant with the USP standards required in the United States as well as the EP and JP international standards.

The products that will be developed and commercialized provide solutions to support the current Nephron fill/finish strategies as well as their pipeline of new drug applications and sets forward a strategy to support branded pharma and advanced therapies, including ophthalmic and biologic applications.

Sharps Technology will also be partnering with Nephron Pharmaceuticals in the development of a Pharmaceuticals Services Program designed to support healthcare customers that need innovative solutions and products to support their business. The development of this program will help create new fill/finish project opportunities for Nephron that will utilize innovative packaging solutions developed by Sharps Technology. These new customer projects will fuel the growth of both companies, and the opportunity to create new technologies to support the healthcare industry will be transformative for Nephron and Sharps as they navigate a bright future working together.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation