It's Time to "Hit The Slopes" Beachside as The Snow N Glow Holiday Festival Returns to Southern California on November 27th

Snow N Glow Features Real Snow and Real Fun with Snow Tubing, 1 Million+ Holiday Lights, a Dazzling Fireworks Display, Private Igloo Rentals, Free Visits from Santa & Friends, and more!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year's Snow N Glow Holiday Festival , which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s'mores bar, over one million holiday lights, and more await guests at this year's festival!

Guests of all ages can experience a winter wonderland without leaving California. Families will be able to go tubing down an exhilarating 100 ft snow hill, surround themselves with festive lights, build outrageous s'mores, and create cheerful holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

"This year Snow N Glow is proud to partner with The Spark of Love, Toys for Tots, and the San Diego Food Bank to host official donation events at both locations," said CBF Productions Founder and CEO, Vincenzo Giammanco, "Snow N Glow is a great way to celebrate the winter season with family and friends."

CBF Productions will also be collecting unwrapped toys throughout the season. Joining forces with the Fire Departments of Ventura County and Spark of Love, the donated toys will benefit The Health Care Foundation for Ventura County. Guests that donate a toy on December 4th in Ventura will receive a free hot chocolate. In Del Mar, Toys for Tots will host a toy drive from December 8th to 11th, with free hot chocolate given on the 11th.

The Snow N Glow Holiday Festival will feature the following:

Snow Tubing for All Ages: It's not too often that Southern Californians get the opportunity to snow tube. Grab a tube and sled down 100 ft snow hill!

1 Million Glowing Lights: Take a delightful stroll through the one million festive lights while sipping on hot cocoa with family and friends.

Fireworks Display (Ventura Only): Grab your hot cocoa and check out the dazzling fireworks display on opening night, Saturdays, and Christmas Eve. Come for the Holiday Festival and lights, and stay for the fireworks and unforgettable memories.

Kid-Friendly Activities : Create lasting memories with your little ones by decorating freshly baked cookies, having character meet and greets, getting your faces painted, riding the Ferris wheel, and making holiday arts and crafts.

Visits from Santa and Friends: Skip a visit to the mall and take FREE photos with Santa and Friends in a cheerful winter dreamland.

Private Igloos: Enjoy the lights and soak in the joyous occasion by renting a private igloo. The ultimate way to experience Snow N Glow, roast s'mores at your private fire pit or sip on hot cocoa from the comfort of your igloo.

Holiday MAGIC Igloos: This year guests can upgrade their igloo and have Santa's little helpers deliver fresh snow directly to their private igloo. Have a private snow play, build a snowman, make snow angels, and capture social media-worthy photos from the convenience of your very own igloo!

Build-Your-Own S'mores Bar: Channel your inner elf and craft the most outrageous smores imaginable. Use cookies instead of graham crackers or add some of your favorite toppings and candy at the build-your-own s'mores bar.

Locations & Dates:

Ventura, CA | November 27th - December 26th; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Surfer's Point Live at Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001

Del Mar, CA | December 8th - January 1st; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014

TICKETS: Reserve your wintry memories today! Open on weekends only and daily during the week of Christmas. Ticket prices for "Snow N Glow" start at $14.99. For complete "Snow N Glow" event information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.snownglow.com/ .

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS

One of California's largest traveling festival production companies, CBF has been producing a variety of adult and family-friendly events for over 13 years. From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Spring & Winter Wine Walks, and more, CBF showcases the best craft breweries, wineries, and tequilas in the state, combined with mouthwatering local cuisine and premium entertainment. From their various sold-out events to the revival of Ventura's Main Street with their seasonal Wine Walks, CBF Productions has been at the forefront of world-class entertainment in Southern California and beyond.

