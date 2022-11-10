ExpressVPN's protections examined in two new independent audits, by KPMG and Cure53

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN today publishes two new audits by KPMG and Cure53. The audits underline ExpressVPN's commitment to transparency and delivering to customers privacy and security that they can trust.

Cure53 conducted a penetration test and source code audit of TrustedServer , ExpressVPN's innovative in-house VPN server technology that significantly minimizes privacy and security risks that traditional server management poses.

Separately, independent auditors from KPMG performed testing to check on the processes, systems and controls intended to ensure ExpressVPN's servers were in compliance with its Privacy Policy. This includes testing ExpressVPN's policy of not collecting activity logs or connection logs, and that TrustedServer technology operates as described.

On the basis of the reports provided to ExpressVPN, users can be confident that ExpressVPN will never know what they do online and that ExpressVPN does not have such sensitive information to share, even if compelled to.

The full report by KPMG is available to anyone, as long as you acknowledge KPMG's terms and conditions before accessing it. The full report by Cure53 is available here .

"We are pleased that our systems and core server technologies were examined by KPMG and Cure53. Regular third-party audits that validate our controls and the results of our internal team's work, along with other security efforts like our bug bounty program, give us even more confidence that we are protecting our users well. We are proud to be leading the industry in trust and transparency, and look forward to publishing even more audits this year," said Aaron Engel, Head of Cybersecurity, ExpressVPN.

The full blog article can be read online via: https://www.expressvpn.com/blog/kpmg-privacy-policy-cure53-trustedserver-audit/

