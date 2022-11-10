Drew Fenton, Ed Leyson and Nick Segal announce the opening of their new firm…Carolwood.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolwood is a boutique brokerage based in Beverly Hills focused on the highest end segment of the market. Named after one of the finest streets in Los Angeles - Carolwood is synonymous with prime locations. Founded by veteran agents and management with a combined 50 years of experience, Carolwood is an organic extension of their collective passion for iconic estates.

Carolwood. (PRNewswire)

With a new 10,000 sqft. penthouse in Beverly Hills, Carolwood offers a discrete environment rooted in bespoke marketing and legendary real estate transactions.

Drew Fenton, who will act as CEO for Carolwood, is among the most recognized real estate leaders with $8B in career sales. Regarded for his discretion and determination, Fenton has facilitated five separate transactions in excess of $100 million and over 90 sales priced $20M and above. Notable sales include the Chartwell Estate, Playboy Mansion, Owlwood, the Beverly House, the Ennis House, and the Brody Estate.

Composed of a network of over 50 of the city's top agents and supported by a dynamic marketing team, Carolwood caters to the ultra-prime segment of the market with a bespoke, highly curated approach to real estate sales and representation.

Ed Leyson, will serve as Chief Marketing Officer for Carolwood and brings over 18 years of experience in art direction, global marketing and business development. A constant taste-maker in the luxury marketplace, Leyson is recognized for his keen eye and cutting-edge campaigns built for the world's most exclusive, singular properties.

Elevating the agent experience and creating a compelling value proposition for Carolwood top agents is longtime industry veteran and strategist Nick Sega who serves as Managing Broker. A former Realtor of the Year recipient, Segal's 30-plus years of real estate experience include building two highly successful brokerages (DBL Realtors and Partners Trust) from the ground up.

Carolwood Real Estate Team (PRNewswire)

