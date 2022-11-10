America's DataHub Consortium's Funded Projects Provide Research Updates at the 2022 FCSM Research and Policy Conference

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's DataHub Consortium (ADC)—an innovative collaboration between government, industry, and academia that is on the cutting-edge of Federal evidence-building efforts—participated in the 2022 Federal Committee on Statistical Methodology (FCSM) Conference.

The 2022 FCSM Research and Policy Conference took place October 24-27 in Washington, D.C., and provided a forum to discuss and exchange current methodological knowledge and policy insights about topics of critical importance to Federal agencies.

In 2022, ADC awarded $3.5 million in funding toward efforts to better understand Foreign-Born Scientists and Engineers and the U.S. Workforce (FBSE). FBSE program managers participated in a panel discussion at the 2022 FCSM conference. They discussed the availability and demand for global science and engineering training and talent, provided research updates about their accomplishments, and shared lessons learned.

"These projects are critical to improve our understanding of these individuals and how they impact the U.S. research and development landscape as a whole," said National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES) Deputy Director Vipin Arora. "Our presenters updated attendees on the specific aspects of their projects and demonstrated how each plays a vital role in fulfilling ADC's vision."

"We're very excited that attendees heard these project updates and learned for themselves the incredible progress ADC has made in just the past 12 months." Arora added. "These presentations represented a milestone that moves us closer to our ultimate quest: to support nation-wide evidence-building activities."

The conference program featured presentations addressing advances in credible and accurate survey and statistical methodologies from both research and policy perspectives.

To learn more about ADC, visit https://www.americasdatahub.org/.

