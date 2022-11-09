Valens Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Strong Gross Margin

Increases 2022 Guidance and Reiterates Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven Expected Exiting 2023

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Q3 2022 revenues were a record for Valens Semiconductor, reflecting the growing demand for our industry leading connectivity products," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "Our audio-video business continued expanding into new applications and verticals - from corporate, education, and industrial, to medical and more. In automotive, we expect to double our revenues in 2022 compared to 2021 and expect to further double in 2023 compared to 2022. Also exciting in the automotive space, we received initial RFIs for our VA7000 A-PHY chipsets, an important milestone towards the expected adoption of this advanced connectivity solution, as potential automotive OEM and Tier 1 customers make continued progress in their evaluations. We are on track for first design wins next year with mass production expected to start in 2025.

"Since going public in the third quarter last year, we have exceeded our business targets and made significant progress executing against our business targets and growth strategy, which is supported by our solid balance sheet. We believe we have sufficient resources to continue to invest in and expand our competitive advantages, enhance our product portfolio, and grow our market presence. We remain focused on the best opportunities which we believe will drive sustainable long-term growth and profitability for the company and all its stakeholders."

Key Financial and Business Highlights

Record quarterly revenues of $23.1 million , up 21.3% from Q3 2021 and up 2.9% from Q2 2022

Q3 2022 GAAP gross margin was 69.7% compared to 72.4% in Q3 2021, reflecting a higher portion of revenue coming from the company's automotive business (non-GAAP gross margin was 70.5% compared to 72.7% in Q3 2021)

Q3 2022 GAAP Net Loss was $(5.3) million , compared to Net Loss of $(8.5) million in Q3 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter was $(1.7) million , compared to $(2.7) million in Q3 2021

Working capital of $166.6 million , including $152.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits, with no debt, as of September 30, 2022

Audio-video:

– The audio-video business grew on the top line and generated strong margins, with a healthy mix of customers, industries, and geographies

– Increased revenue contribution from sale of automotive products for audio-video applications

Released the company's inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Financial Outlook [1]

"We exceeded the high end of our revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for Q3 2022, the main driver leading us to raise our revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2022," said Dror Heldenberg, CFO of Valens Semiconductor.

"For the fourth quarter of 2022, revenues are expected to range between $23.1 million and $23.2 million. Gross margin is expected to range between 66.1% and 66.5%, and Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(9.7) million to $(9.0) million. The projected increase in research and development expenses in Q4 is mainly due to our plan to tape-out our automotive VA7000 chipset family, to deliver richer feature set and better performance. This is another crucial step toward our customers' mass production plans. For the full year 2022, the company now expects revenues to range between $90.3 million and $90.4 million, up from the prior range of between $89.1 million and $89.8 million. Gross margin for the full year 2022 is expected to range between 69.3% and 69.4%, up from the prior range of 68.0% to 68.5%, and adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(20.0) million to $(19.3) million, substantially better than our previous guidance of $(25.7) million to $(24.2) million. This improvement in adjusted EBITDA is driven mainly by aligning our product roadmap to our customers' needs and is also supported by the expected benefit from the strong USD on our Israeli shekel-based expenses.

"We remain confident in our ability to reach Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of next year, and to be cashflow positive starting in 2024," concluded Heldenberg.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See the tables below for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future results, including financial results, currency exchange rates, and contract wins, and future economic and market conditions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Valens Semiconductor's ("Valens") management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Valens Semiconductor.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry; the effects of health epidemics, such as the recent global COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 on our customers' budgets and on economic conditions generally, as well as the length, severity of and pace of recovery following the pandemic; competition in the semiconductor industry, and the failure to introduce new technologies and products in a timely manner to compete successfully against competitors; if Valens fails to adjust its supply chain volume due to changing market conditions or fails to estimate its customers' demand; disruptions in relationships with any one of Valens' key customers; any difficulty selling Valens' products if customers do not design its products into their product offerings; Valens' dependence on winning selection processes; even if Valens succeeds in winning selection processes for its products, Valens may not generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins from those wins; sustained yield problems or other delays in the manufacturing process of products; our ability to effectively manage, invest in, grow, and retain our sales force, research and development capabilities, marketing team and other key personnel; our ability to timely adjust product prices to customers following price increase by the supply chain; our ability to adjust our inventory level due to sudden reduction in demand due to inventory buffers accrued by customers; our expectations regarding the outcome of any future litigation in which we are named as a party; our ability to adequately protect and defend our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; the market price and trading volume of the Valens ordinary shares may be volatile and could decline significantly; political, economic, governmental and tax consequences associated with our incorporation and location in Israel; and those factors discussed in Valens' Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 2, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Valens filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Valens does not presently know or that Valens currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Valens' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Valens anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Valens' assessments to change. However, while Valens may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Valens specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Valens' assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens Semiconductor's Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

[1] Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues 23,141 19,071 67,242 49,945 Gross Profit 16,136 13,813 47,360 35,812 Gross Margin 69.7 % 72.4 % 70.4 % 71.7 % Net loss (5,305) (8,487) (20,350) (18,561) Working Capital[2] 166,638 190,582 166,638 190,582 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits[3] 152,936 205,614 152,936 205,614 Net cash used in operating activities (3,610) (578) (16,264) (10,229) Non-GAAP Financial Data







Non-GAAP Gross Margin[4] 70.5 % 72.7 % 71.2 % 71.9 % Adjusted EBITDA[5] (1,738) (2,728) (10,293) (9,147) Non-GAAP Loss per share[6] (in U.S. Dollars) $(0.02) (0.23) $(0.15) $(0.79)

[2] Working Capital is calculated as Total Current Assets, less Total Current Liabilities, as of the last day of the period. [3] As of the last day of the period. [4] GAAP Gross Profit excluding share-based compensation and depreciation expenses, divided by revenue.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, share-based compensation and depreciation

expenses were $189 thousand and $50 thousand, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022,

and 2021, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses were $510 thousand and $97 thousand respectively. [5] Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes,

equity in earnings of investee, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based

compensation and change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution

investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable

to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same

manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net loss or any other performance measures

derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our

liquidity. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable

measure in accordance with GAAP. [6] See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















REVENUES 23,141

19,071

67,242

49,945 COST OF REVENUES (7,005)

(5,258)

(19,882)

(14,133) GROSS PROFIT 16,136

13,813

47,360

35,812 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development expenses (12,714)

(10,631)

(41,745)

(31,985) Sales and marketing expenses (4,196)

(3,422)

(12,878)

(9,754) General and administrative expenses (4,365)

(7,970)

(13,006)

(12,514) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (21,275)

(22,023)

(67,629)

(54,253) OPERATING LOSS (5,139)

(8,210)

(20,269)

(18,441) Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares (370)

-

3,772

- Financial income (expenses), net 221

(227)

(3,454)

109 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,288)

(8,437)

(19,951)

(18,332) INCOME TAXES (21)

(59)

(410)

(238) LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES (5,309)

(8,496)

(20,361)

(18,570) Equity in earnings of investee 4

9

11

9 NET LOSS (5,305)

(8,487)

(20,350)

(18,561) EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA: BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE[7]

(in U.S. Dollars) $(0.05)

$(0.94)

$(0.21)

$(2.56) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF NET LOSS PER ORDINARY 98,058,696

13,164,160

97,550,370

11,672,958















[7] See note 6.



VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









ASSETS

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents



31,905



56,791 Short-term deposits



121,031



117,568 Trade accounts receivable



8,065



7,095 Inventories



21,874



9,322 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,695



8,255 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



185,570



199,031 LONG-TERM ASSETS:











Property and equipment, net



2,591



2,741 Operating lease Right-Of-Use (ROU) assets[8]



4,138



- Other assets



778



828 TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS



7,507



3,569 TOTAL ASSETS



193,077



202,600













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES[9]



18,932



15,699 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Forfeiture shares



886



4,658 Non-current operating leases liabilities [10]



1,874



- Other long-term liabilities



45



46 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



2,805



4,704 TOTAL LIABILITIES



21,737



20,403













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



171,340



182,197 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



193,077



202,600

[8] As of January 1, 2022, the company has implemented the FASB ASU No. 2016-02,

Leases (ASC 842), on the recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure of leases. [9] As of September 30, 2022, includes $1,789 thousand of current maturities of operating

leases liabilities (none as of December 31, 2021); see footnote 8. [10] See footnote 8.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022 2021 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss for the period

(5,305)

(8,487)

(20,350)

(18,561) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities:















Income and expense items not involving cash flows:















Depreciation

349

265

1,016

787 Stock-based compensation

3,052

5,217

8,960

8,507 Exchange rate differences

567

645

5,539

414 Interest on short-term deposits

(344)

29

(639)

248 Change in fair value of forfeiture shares

370

-

(3,772)

- Reduction in the carrying amount of ROU assets

436

-

1,280

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable

1,982

332

(970)

1,099 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,797

312

5,560

(1,276) Inventories

(4,556)

(1,922)

(12,552)

(4,463) Long-term assets

(140)

(58)

50

(89) Current Liabilities

(1,372)

3,089

1,370

3,112 Change in operating lease liabilities

(443)

-

(1,755)

- Other long-term liabilities

(3)

-

(1)

(7) Net cash used in operating activities

(3,610)

(578)

(16,264)

(10,229) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Investment in short-term deposits

(100,837)

(14,542)

(132,177)

(19,062) Maturities of short-term deposits

90,287

10,047

127,687

39,547 Purchase of property and equipment

(368)

(78)

(792)

(583) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(10,918)

(4,573)

(5,282)

19,902 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeded from Transactions related to the Merger, net

-

154,519

-

154,301 Exercise of options

383

552

533

1,217 Net cash provided by financing activities

383

155,071

533

155,518

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(527)

(616)

(3,873)

(399) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(14,672)

149,304

(24,886)

164,792 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

46,577

41,804

56,791

26,316 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

31,905

191,108

31,905

191,108

















SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION















Cash paid for taxes

37

82

158

306

















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND

FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment

74

-

74

- Unpaid issuance costs classified to additional paid in capital

-

17,481

-

20,203 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of-use assets

166

-

516

- Conversion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares

-

-

-

150,179

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net profit

(loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted

to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors

that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other

issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative

to Net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as

a measure of our liquidity.

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss), the most directly

comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations,

are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide

guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of

projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021









Net loss (5,305) (8,487) (20,350) (18,561) Adjusted to exclude the following:









Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 370 - (3,772) -

Financial expense (income), net (221) 227 3,454 (109)

Income taxes 21 59 410 238

Equity in earnings of investee (4) (9) (11) (9)

Depreciation 349 265 1,016 787

Stock-based compensation expenses 3,052 5,217 8,960 8,507









Adjusted EBITDA (1,738) (2,728) (10,293) (9,147)

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

The following tables provide a calculation of the GAAP Loss per share and reconciliation to Non-GAAP Loss per share.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, GAAP Loss per Share 2022

2021

2022

2021















GAAP Net Loss (5,305)

(8,487)

(20,350)

(18,561) Adjusted to include the following:













Accrued dividend related to Preferred Shares -

(3,852)

-

(11,330) Total Loss used for computing Loss per Share (5,305)

(12,339)

(20,350)

(29,891) Earnings Per Share Data:













GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars) $(0.05)

$(0.94)

$(0.21)

$(2.56) Weighted average number of shares used in calculation

of net loss per share 98,058,696

13,164,160

97,550,370

11,672,958

































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Non-GAAP Loss per Share [11] 2022

2021

2022

2021















GAAP Net loss (5,305)

(8,487)

(20,350)

(18,561) Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock based compensation 3,052

5,217

8,960

8,507 Depreciation 349

265

1,016

787 Change in fair value of Forfeiture Shares 370

-

(3,772)

- Total Loss used for computing Loss per Share (1,534)

(3,005)

(14,146)

(9,267) Earnings Per Share Data:













Non-GAAP Loss per Share (in U.S. Dollars) $(0.02)

$(0.23)

$(0.15)

$(0.79) Weighted average number of shares used in calculation

of net loss per share 98,058,696

13,164,160

97,550,370

11,672,958

[11] The company calculates its non-GAAP Loss per Share as GAAP Net Loss adjusted to exclude the following:

Stock based compensation, depreciation, and the change in fair value of Forfeiture Share divided by the weighted

average number of shares used in calculation of net loss per share. The calculation of Loss per Share for the three

and nine months ended September 30, 2021, does not take into account the adjustment of one - time issuance cost ($5,969 thousand).

