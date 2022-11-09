Oramed to Host Webinar Highlighting Detailed Safety and Efficacy Data from Its Positive Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ORMD-0801 for NASH

Webinar scheduled for Thursday, November 17, 2022 , at 11:00 a.m. EST

Featuring key opinion leader discussion on current treatment landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery platforms, today announced that it will host a data presentation on newly released safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2 trial of its oral insulin candidate (ORMD-0801) to reduce liver fat content in Type 2 Diabetes ("T2D") patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Professor Yaron Ilan, M.D., Director of the Department of Medicine at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical Center, and Joel Neutel, M.D., Director of Research, at the Orange County Research Center and Memorial Research Medical Clinic, will provide commentary on this data and the need for a NASH treatment that is safe and well-tolerated.

The formal presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session with Dr. Ilan and Dr. Neutel, who served as primary investigators of this study.

Professor Yaron Ilan, M.D.

Dr. Yaron Ilan is the Director of the Department of Medicine at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical Center. Dr. Ilan served as the Vice Dean of the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School. Dr. Ilan was a Visiting Professor at Harvard University, working on novel immunotherapies. His main area of research is development of immunomodulatory drugs for fatty liver disease, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease and liver cancer. Dr. Ilan holds over 50 patents for discoveries based on his innovative research and has authored more than 300 articles. He is the inventor of several drugs and medical devices developed by pharmaceutical companies, several that have reached the clinical market. Dr. Ilan is the founder of several companies and is a medical director and advisor for biotech companies.

Joel Neutel, M.D.

Dr. Neutel serves as Director of Research at the Orange County Research Center in Orange County, California and at the Memorial Research Medical Clinic in Long Beach, California, where he has served as Study Principal Investigator on several hundred multinational cardiovascular & metabolic trials. Dr. Neutel has had extensive experience serving the biopharmaceutical industry in the areas of clinical and academic research, as well as marketing strategic planning. After receiving his medical degree at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dr. Neutel completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Long Beach and The University of California, Irvine. Dr. Neutel has authored numerous abstracts, journal articles and book chapters. He has conducted extensive research in such disciplines as cardiovascular medicine, endocrinology, and central nervous system disorders, with special attention to the pharmacotherapy of the diseases in these areas.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to transform the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801 , which is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials and has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule ( ORMD-0901 ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the potential of ORMD-0801 to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, historic results of scientific research and clinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings; our patents may not be sufficient; and finally that products may harm recipients, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Oramed, reference is made to Oramed' s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

