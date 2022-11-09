Navy Awards Engineering Services Network $50 Million Contract to Provide Business Application In-Service Engineering Agent Integrated Product Team Technical Support

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN), a leading engineering and IT solutions company based in Woodbridge, VA, announced today that it has won a $50 million contract from Naval Information Warfare Center, Atlantic (NIWC LANT) to provide program management, modernization, logistics engineering, sustainment engineering and hardware engineering, independent verification and validation, and training support services.

ESN wins $50M Contract to Provide Business Application In-Service Engineering Agent Integrated Product Team Support

ESN officials said they will deliver support to NIWC LANT in the Charleston, SC; Chesapeake, VA; and Washington D.C. areas via a five (5) year contract which includes a base year plus four one-year options.

ESN will be directly supporting the Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions (PEO MLB), Logistics (LOG) Information Technology (IT) Services Delivery Team. This support encompasses sustaining Maintenance Figure of Merit (MFOM) Family of Systems (FoS) and Naval Tactical Command Support System (NTCSS) current solutions as well as transitioning and integrating the MFOM and NTCSS existing capabilities into PEO MLB LOG IT Services Delivery Team's future integrated solutions.

"We're honored to have been awarded this contract supporting future PEO MLB Logistics IT capability development," said ESN President Douglas Lopez. "Our direct involvement in the test and production of supporting applications demonstrates our track record of implementing cost effective DevSecOps pipeline management, production, and installations. Our team will assist NIWC LANT and PEO MLB in providing new capabilities to our warfighters executing SAFe Agile and Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) methodologies."

"We're proud to be at the forefront of Cloud Transitioning, DevSecOps and in our customer's confidence in ESN," said CEO and ESN Founder Mr. Raymond F. Lopez, Jr. "As always, our focus has been to provide our customer comprehensive and cost-effective solutions that best exemplify ESN's culture of 'working shoulder to shoulder' with the U.S. Navy."

ESN is a trusted leader in engineering and technology solutions. Founded in 1995, ESN is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that proudly stands "Shoulder to Shoulder®" with our military and government customers, delivering critical services for missions that matter. ESN is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has achieved Software Engineering Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 for Services and Development v 2.0. Visit ESN at https://www.esncc.com.

