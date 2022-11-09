InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Lamp and Nightstand Organizer (CCT 4726)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and elegant way to organize a variety of items on the nightstand," said an inventor, from Milford, Ohio, "so I invented THE NIGHTSTAND ORGANIZER. My design would increase visibility, organization and convenience within a bedroom."

The invention provides a stylish lamp and nightstand organizer for a bedroom. In doing so, it offers a versatile alternative to traditional lamps. As a result, it enables the user to store personal items, tissues, trash, etc. It also helps to keep the nightstand neat and tidy. The invention features a decorative and functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4726, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

