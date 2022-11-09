Avion Solutions Wins Small Business of the Year Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions is the proud recipient of the 2022 Small Business Award for Government Contracting – Technology. The award was announced at a black-tie gala hosted by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday, November 1st. According to Chamber remarks, more than 400 companies applied to be considered for the Small Business of the Year Award, which is given to a single winner in each of eleven categories.

Avion Solutions leadership team was delighted to accept the Small Business of the Year Award for Government Contracting - Technology. From left to right: David French, Chad Donald, Evan Wagner, Brian Wylie, and Ginny Wagner. (PRNewswire)

"We are truly honored to be recognized with this award. The field of contenders tonight was full of excellent companies, all providing outstanding support to the Government, and inspiring each other to do more and be better each day," said Chad Donald, President and CEO of Avion Solutions.

As an industry leader in in aerospace engineering, airworthiness, logistics, integrated project support, and model-based systems engineering, Avion Solutions strives to combine knowledge, experience, and deep commitment to serve its most important customer—the Warfighter. Avion Solutions has been awarded the prestigious Small Business of the Year award from the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce three times – in 2011, 2016, and 2022.

