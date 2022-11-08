Parachute, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Celebrate Anniversary of Paris' First & Only Plasma Donation Center

The technology-driven plasma collection company hosted a ribbon cutting with local officials

PARIS, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parachute and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Paris' first and only plasma donation center. Parachute combines technology and hospitality with donor experience, allowing members to schedule donations, receive customer support, and manage payments through a mobile app. Parachute's mission is to increase national access to plasma by introducing modern and thoughtfully designed plasma donation centers to new communities.

"There's an ongoing nationwide plasma shortage, which heavily impacts a patient's access to life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses including primary immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders, cancer, and more," said Wayne Sharp, Parachute's VP of Operations. "On top of that, many around the country are struggling to make ends meet during these times of economic uncertainty—a burden only made worse with the upcoming holiday season. Parachute's mission is to help patients get the vital treatments they need, while providing the Paris community with a meaningful way to earn extra money."

"We are excited to officially welcome Parachute to our Chamber and community," said Paul Allen, President of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. "Things have been challenging the last couple of years and we love what Parachute provides for our residents. It's a win for everyone."

Parachute offers a unique interactive earning structure for its members, as well as a referral program and monthly bonus opportunities. To lighten the load of gift-giving, new members who complete 8 donations from now until 12/23/22 can earn up to $500.

The plasma donation center is located at 2605 Clarksville St, Paris, Texas. To schedule a donation download the Parachute app .

About Parachute

Delivering the best experience possible to as many plasma donors as possible, Parachute's mission is to increase national access to life-saving plasma by reimagining the plasma donation experience into one that is modern and convenient. To learn more about Parachute, visit www.joinparachute.com

