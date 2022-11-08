Marvion Collaborates With Next Level Ventures for Asia Neo Art Fest 2022 in Singapore

Asia Neo Art Fest 2022 is an annual conference where the world's leading experts, artists, thinkers, investors get connected, co-create and think about the future of art.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Marvion, a fully owned subsidiary of Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ), is pleased to collaborate with Next Level Ventures for the Asia Neo Art Fest 2022 in Singapore.

About Asia Neo Art Fest 2022

Held on 19 November 2022 at the Marina Bay Sands, the Asia Neo Art Fest 2022 is an annual conference where the world's leading experts, artists, thinkers, investors get connected, co-create and think about the future of art. Attendees to the conference can expect to learn from the top creative experts around the world on how Art, Music, Film, Fashion impact modern society and explore global artists artwork exhibitions. In addition, invited guests and speakers will also be sharing how NFT and Web 3.0 technology can be utilised in businesses and investments.

The stellar line-up of speakers include Nicole Buffett, Fortune Magazine's Top 50 NFT Artist who is critically acclaimed for utilising her artwork for ecological and social causes, Jack Neo, Singapore's top film director, James Hong, the founder of Fame, a hyper connected fashion metaverse & NFT platform that supports fashion designers to create in digital art in Web3.0, and more. Raymond Chua, CEO of Marvion will also be taking the stage to share how Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt the lifestyle and entertainment industry.

Speaking on the collaboration, Raymond said, "From Marvion's standpoint, we are constantly seeking meaningful partnerships with industry heavyweights to add value to the community. We admire the work that Next Level Ventures is doing and therefore, we find it befitting to participate in Asia Neo Art Fest to share how brands and businesses can benefit from the Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 ecosystems. We are very excited to see how the conference unfolds and hope that this collaboration is the first of many to come."

Commenting on the conference, Sean Seah, founder and Group CEO of Next Level Ventures said, "We are delighted to be working together with Marvion for Asia Neo Art Fest. Web 3.0 and NFTs are getting adopted at an increasing pace and as Next Level Academy's mission is to help equip individuals to thrive in the evolving economy, we are looking forward to spreading and educating the public on NFTs by inviting experts in these fields to share their insights. We certainly look forward to see everyone at the conference."

All attendees will be entitled to 3 Next Level NFT Drops during the event that can be used to exchange for future exclusive event tickets and prizes. Admission to the Asia Neo Art Fest is ticketed. Interested participants can visit https://www.neoartfest.com/ for more information.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the lifestyle and entertainment industry. Although most lifestyle and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value. Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing and current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible lifestyle and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

