Loeb Announces Venice Gamble as Vice President of Business Development

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Venice Gamble has joined the team at Loeb as Vice President of Business Development. Venice has nearly two decades of experience in special situations, M&A, and asset disposition solutions. Venice couldn't be more excited to join the team at Loeb where his background will foster continued growth in each of Loeb's verticals.

As Vice President of Business Development, Venice serves as a trusted, loyal steward for Loeb who will allow clients and customers alike to find the right solution to elevate their own successes. Venice's experience includes asset-based lending, equipment appraisals, sales, purchases, liquidation, and auction services in the medical, amusement & entertainment, construction, retail, industrial & manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors, among others. Venice has worked on behalf of some of the largest and most well-known companies and retailers, production studios, law firms, and lenders in the world. Venice is an active member of the American Bankruptcy Institute ("ABI") and Turnaround Management Association ("TMA").

"With Venice's arrival, we look forward to even greater success in providing creative solutions to businesses across North America," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "His deep expertise in all angles of the industrial asset space and industries we serve will allow us to expand our footprint and grow even further."

About Loeb: Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through acquisitions, sales, valuations, and financing. Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com

