Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Depo International

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Depo International. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with an additional office in Las Vegas, the addition of Depo International strengthens Lexitas' growing national footprint.

"For the past 40 years Pat Carl and her team have built an award-winning court reporting organization. We are thrilled to welcome this highly regarded business to the Lexitas family. Depo International will deepen our presence in the highly attractive Midwest and West markets, further strengthening our reach throughout the U.S. We look forward to welcoming their team members, clientele, and court reporters to Lexitas," said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Office at Lexitas.

Patricia Carl, Chairman and CEO of Depo International, said, "It's been a great career working in a field that I love and have achieved success beyond my wildest dreams. After great due diligence and careful contemplation, I made the decision to bring our company to the next level by joining the Lexitas family – the only partner that upholds the same integrity and personalized focus of service for clients, staff and reporters. The expansion of services and resources will make this team unstoppable."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://depointernational.com/.

