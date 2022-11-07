New TV Competition Series "YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X" Ranks #1 on Hulu Japan

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X, a competition talent show created by Nippon Television (NTV) and Japanese rock star YOSHIKI, has just ranked number 1 in Hulu Japan's domestic variety show category. This is one of the latest projects for YOSHIKI who, together with world class industry experts, is in search of the next global stars to discover a groundbreaking group.

Yoshiki (PRNewswire)

YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X began streaming on Hulu Japan on October 2nd. Buzz around the show continues to peak as celebrities and the biggest names in music (both international and domestic) are joining the show as judges and coaches. Gene Simmons (KISS), Sarah Brightman, Travis Payne who choreographed Michael Jackson's This is It are just some of the iconic names that are being brought on as judges, in addition to world-class fighters, world champion dancers and public figures.

The show takes a unique approach to presenting a talent show, revealing which of the strong competitors make the cut over time as the show develops. The anticipation of the reveals has generated significant hype on social media as fans await to see who joins the contenders. YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X features not only highly skilled, but highly captivating cast members that continue to delight audiences worldwide.

YOSHIKI's partner NTV is Japan's largest, oldest, and most watched commercial television network. Preceding YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X, NTV aired another music competition show in partnership with HYBE, the entertainment company behind international phenomenon BTS. NTV recently aired another successful competition series in collaboration with world-famous South Korean company JYP Entertainment, which debuted sensational girls group NiziU. JYP also produced girls group Twice.

ABOUT YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock group X Japan. YOSHIKI was named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence of Sound and is described by Billboard Magazine as "a musical innovator."

YOSHIKI has sold over 30 million albums and singles and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band X Japan. He has performed at the world's greatest stages including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella Music Festival, and Carnegie Hall. YOSHIKI has composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards.

YOSHIKI is a fashion icon and was the first Japanese male to appear on the cover of Vogue Japan. In 2022, YOSHIKI formed a business partnership with Coca-Cola Japan to launch the energy drinks Real Gold X and Real Gold Y. As the founder of Yoshiki Foundation America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, he has been internationally recognized as one of Forbes Asia's "30 Heroes of Philanthropy".

