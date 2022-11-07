Lullaby Earth Launches 20% Discount on Black Friday Sitewide Sale

Starting November 9th, makers of safer baby crib mattress design at a reasonable cost, Lullaby Earth lowers, even more, the price of all their products with a 20%-off and free shipping.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, the safest and healthiest crib mattress created at prices everyone can afford, announced today a 20%-off Black Friday cyber sale on all products. The sitewide offer is available using the code FRIDAY20 and extends free shipping in the continental USA.

Lullaby Earth (PRNewswire)

Starting November 9th, and for a limited period, consumers can purchase their patented lightweight mattresses of choice and get access to the firm support that babies need for safer sleep at greater discounts. Thanks to Lullaby Earth's patented waterproofing made without vinyl/PVC, mattresses can easily be kept clean and dry, increasing safety and comfort for the little ones.

Those interested in financing can do so with ShopPay. Here are the mattress options provided by Lullaby Earth.

- Healthy Support Waterproof Crib Mattress – Along with their patented waterproofing made without harmful chemicals, this crib mattress delivers a quick and easy-to-wipe-clean solution. From $179

- Breathe Safe Breathable Crib Mattress 2-Stage – With more airflow than traditional non-breathable crib mattresses, this practical approach to breathability is effective without sacrificing hygiene. From $279

- Breathe Safe Breathable Mini Crib Mattress – Its approximate dimensions are 23.5" x 37.5" x 3", and it fits standard-size mini cribs. From $199

As part of their philosophy, the company's crib mattresses are made without polyurethane foam and pass all government flammability standards without any flame retardant chemicals. Lullaby Earth also avoids questionable chemicals such as formaldehyde, perfluorinated compounds (PFCs), pesticides, glues/adhesives, and GMOs.

Every baby needs to sleep on a mattress made without toxic chemicals, yet not all families can afford crib mattresses made from expensive organic materials. Lullaby Earth offers a reasonable alternative at a lower price point.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Lisa Guay at lisa@adinnyc.com or 917.386.7116.

About Lullaby Earth:

Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses on the planet at prices everyone can afford. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize safety benefits such as Physical, Chemical, Allergenic, and Hygienic, as well as enhanced Breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, shortly followed by the Breathe Safe crib mattress in 2014. Building on its safer crib mattress design, Lullaby Earth kept all the safety features babies rely on and added a breathable layer for a cool, dry safer sleep. Plus, it's easy to keep clean with its durable machine-washable design. For more information about Lullaby Earth, visit: https://www.lullabyearth.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LULLABY EARTH