InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Craft Custom Bras for Women (TLP-129)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a large bust and have always had a difficult time getting a bra to fit off the rack. I need a customized bra for my specific size. My invention helps women of all sizes find custom fit underwear and swimwear," said one of the inventors, from San Antonio, TX. "This is a newly designed way to craft bras more accurately. It measures the density and shape of each woman's breasts, chest diameter, back, shoulders, and related body dimensions and contours."

The CUSTOMIZED BRA MEASUREMENT & FABIRACATION helps solve the problem of 80% of women in America who are wearing the wrong size bra. This invention offers customized, precise measurement and pattern selection to tailor bras, swimsuits and lingerie to each customer's unique size and dimensions. The invention also offers a more modest way to measure for undergarments, while creating a customized bathing suit and bra, instead of the standard sizes that don't perfectly fit most women.

