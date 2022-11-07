Blaze Pizza Celebrates 10th Birthday with Free Pizza

Fast-casual pizza franchise is surprising and delighting local community members nationwide with a total of 16,000 free pizzas in November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza, is celebrating its 10th birthday by giving away more than 16,000 free pizzas throughout locations nationwide, totaling a value of over $150,000.

(PRNewsfoto/Blaze Pizza) (PRNewswire)

Throughout November, Blaze Pizza Team Members are surprising and delighting consumers with free 11-inch pizza vouchers throughout the communities. Blaze Team Members have free-range to make a person's day, whether it means giving away pizza vouchers at the local barber shop or to a customer who visits Blaze for the first time. Each location is handing out dozens of free vouchers that are valid only at U.S. participating locations for in-restaurant orders, redeemable for one 11-inch pizza, with options to customize dough and crust. The voucher is redeemable until December 15th.

"We are so excited to celebrate our 10th birthday here at Blaze! For the whole month we are empowering our team members to get out into their communities and share the love of pizza," said Mandy Shaw, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "We wanted to give back for our celebration, so our Blazers are handing out Blaze birthday invitations for free pizza to any one they choose. It can be the cashier at the grocery store, a neighbor or just some one that could use a little something to brighten up their day. Everyone loves pizza, so we thought this would be the perfect party favor to help celebrate our 10th birthday!"

For more information about Blaze 10th birthday offer, visit www.blazepizza.com and follow Blaze Pizza on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind guest experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order in 180 seconds menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including QSR's Best Brands to Work For, Franchise Times' Top 500, Franchise Innovation Awards' Best Loyalty App and Most Innovative Use of Data, Los Angeles Times' Inspirational Women Leadership Award and CEO Leadership Award, LA Business Journal's CFO Award, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok @BlazePizza.

CONTACT:

Taylor Stapleton

(561) 523-0989

tstapleton@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blaze Pizza