TODAY: NEXTNAME OFFERS 250 EXCLUSIVE 'CHASING HISTORY' DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, the first 250 fans and supporters of celebrated University of Illinois running back Chase Brown can purchase a NextName 'Chasing History' digital collectible. Brown's name has been rumored to be on a list of contenders for this year's Heisman Trophy. He currently holds the spot as the nations' leading rusher and helped lead the Illini to a 7-1 record in the game against Nebraska during which he recorded his ninth-straight 100-yard rushing game.

A limited edition 'Chasing History' token can be purchased for $100 at www.nextname.io.

Brown and many of his teammates have signed an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) agreement with NextName to offer fans the opportunity to show support through the sale of their digital collectibles, also known as NFTs (non-fungible tokens). To buy a token to support other individual players or the entire football team, visit nextname.io.

NextName tokens are unique media files with images, music, and the school logo. The majority of proceeds from NextName token sales are given directly to the student-athlete or, in the case of a team token, are split evenly among team members. The university also receives a portion of the proceeds.

About NextName

NextName is a platform designed to support college athletes, college teams, and collegiate legends through the sale of digital collectibles. With just a few clicks, fans can purchase collectibles bearing the name, image, and likeness (NIL) of their favorite players and teams. In doing so, NextName provides fans an opportunity to help student-athletes maximize their personal band and share in the success of college athletics. Following the initial University of Illinois launch, NextName plans to expand its digital collectibles platform to include athletes and universities across the country.

