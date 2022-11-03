Wheaton Precious Metals Maintains Strong Cash Operating Margins in the Third Quarter of 2022

Designated News Release
THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "At Wheaton, we focus on building a sustainable company that provides investors with profitable, long-term exposure to precious metals. While inflationary pressures have impacted all sectors of the economy, especially mining, Wheaton has maintained cash operating margins of over 75% year to date, highlighting the strength of our streaming business model," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Despite some recent challenges, we are pleased with the improvements we have seen over the third quarter in our diverse portfolio of high-quality assets, which is forecast to deliver significant organic growth over the next five years and sustained precious metals production for decades to come. We also are very optimistic that we can continue to add accretive new streams to the portfolio given the number of opportunities that we are currently reviewing coupled with one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector."
Solid Financial Results and Strong Balance Sheet
- $219 million in revenue and $154 million in operating cash flow in the quarter
- $197 million in net earnings and $94 million in adjusted net earnings1 in the quarter
- A cash balance of $495 million and no debt as at September 30, 2022
- Extended the maturity date of the undrawn US$2 billion revolving credit facility to July 18, 2027
- Declared a quarterly dividend1 of $0.15 per common share
High Quality Asset Base
- Streaming agreements on 21 operating mines and 13 development projects
- 85% of attributable production from assets in the lowest half of their respective cost curves2
- 29 years of mine life based on Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves and potential additional mine life from mineral resource conversion and exploration3
- Average annual production for the ten-year period ending December 31, 2031, is expected to be approximately 850,000 GEOs2,4
- Completed the previously disclosed termination of the Keno Hill precious metal purchase agreement ("PMPA") for $141 million, resulting in an impairment reversal of $10 million and a gain on disposition of $104 million
- Announced the proposed termination of the Yauliyacu PMPA for $150 million, less the aggregate value of any deliveries to Wheaton of silver produced in 2022 prior to closing
Leadership in Sustainability
- Top Rankings: #1 out of 119 precious metals companies and Global Top 50 out of over 14,900 multi-sector companies by Sustainalytics, AA rated by MSCI, and Prime rated by ISS
- Commitment to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 supported by interim targets covering all material emissions including Scope 3
- Established a sustainability linked element in connection with the extension of the revolving credit facility
- Recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights
- Recognized by ESG Investing for Best Climate Related Reporting (Mid Cap)
- Supported flood relief to local communities near the Stillwater mine in Montana
- Presenting sponsor of BC Cancer Foundation's Tour de Cure supporting cancer research
Operational Overview
(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Change
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Change
Units produced
Gold ounces
73,508
85,624
(14.2) %
218,004
254,225
(14.2) %
Silver ounces
5,883
6,349
(7.3) %
18,645
19,643
(5.1) %
Palladium ounces
3,229
5,105
(36.7) %
11,616
16,175
(28.2) %
Cobalt pounds
226
370
(39.0) %
596
1,912
(68.8) %
Gold equivalent ounces 2
159,852
183,012
(12.7) %
491,088
570,040
(13.9) %
Units sold
Gold ounces
62,000
67,649
(8.4) %
224,238
232,843
(3.7) %
Silver ounces
5,234
5,487
(4.6) %
16,635
17,744
(6.3) %
Palladium ounces
4,227
5,703
(25.9) %
11,680
14,703
(20.6) %
Cobalt pounds
115
131
(12.2) %
851
658
29.3 %
Gold equivalent ounces 2
138,824
149,862
(7.4) %
475,259
498,635
(4.7) %
Change in PBND and Inventory
Gold equivalent ounces 2
6,620
17,659
11,039
(32,497)
22,375
54,872
Revenue
$
218,836
$
268,957
(18.6) %
$
829,002
$
923,468
(10.2) %
Net earnings
$
196,460
$
134,937
45.6 %
$
503,001
$
463,063
8.6 %
Per share
$
0.435
$
0.300
45.0 %
$
1.114
$
1.029
8.3 %
Adjusted net earnings 1
$
93,878
$
137,087
(31.5) %
$
401,168
$
459,848
(12.8) %
Per share 1
$
0.208
$
0.304
(31.6) %
$
0.889
$
1.022
(13.0) %
Operating cash flows
$
154,497
$
201,287
(23.2) %
$
571,396
$
649,856
(12.1) %
Per share 1
$
0.342
$
0.447
(23.5) %
$
1.266
$
1.444
(12.3) %
All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces, and per share amounts.
Third Quarter Operating Asset Highlights
Salobo: In the third quarter of 2022, Salobo produced 44,200 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 20% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower grades and recovery. According to Vale S.A.'s ("Vale"), plant performance improved relative to the second quarter of 2022 despite additional planned and corrective maintenance performed in the third quarter. Vale plans for maintenance activities to continue in the fourth quarter of 2022 to further improve plant reliability.
Vale reports that physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion was 98% at the end of the third quarter. Progress in the third quarter included the primary crushing circuit being fully commissioned, hot commissioning of the conveyor system, and commencement of wet commissioning of the flotation circuit.
Antamina: In the third quarter of 2022, Antamina produced 1.4 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 11% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower grades as per the mine plan.
Peñasquito: In the third quarter of 2022, Peñasquito produced 2.0 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 7% relative to the third quarter of 2021 with lower recovery and grades as per the mine plan.
Constancia: In the third quarter of 2022, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 7,200 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 8% for silver production and a decrease of approximately 16% for gold production relative to the third quarter of 2021, with the increase in silver being primarily due to higher throughput and the decrease in gold production being primarily due to the mining of lower-grade material resulting from mine sequencing.
Sudbury: In the third quarter of 2022, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 4,700 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 3109% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to operations at the mine being temporarily suspended due to a labour dispute which lasted from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021. Vale reports that in the third quarter, the first phase of the Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project was opened, including the development of more than 12km of tunnels to reunite the south and north shafts of the mine, which is expected to nearly double ore production at the Copper Cliff Mine. The Copper Cliff Mine has historically represented approximately 20% of attributable production for Wheaton from Sudbury.
Stillwater: In the third quarter of 2022, the Stillwater mines produced 1,800 ounces of attributable gold and 3,200 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 38% for gold and 37% for palladium relative to the third quarter of 2021. As per Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, regional floods impacted the Stillwater operations on June 13, 2022, including damage to bridges and the access road to the Stillwater mine. Operations at the Stillwater mine, which accounts for 60% of the mined production from the Stillwater operations, were suspended for seven weeks, but resumed on July 29, 2022. Access to the East Boulder mine and the Columbus metallurgical facilities remains intact and both facilities continued operating during the flooding events.
San Dimas: In the third quarter of 2022, San Dimas produced 11,800 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower throughput offset by higher grades. According to First Majestic Silver Corp., silver and gold grades were higher in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter due to improvements in dilution control from the long hole stoping in the Jessica and Regina veins and due to initial production from the Perez vein commencing in July.
Other Gold: In the third quarter of 2022, total Other Gold attributable production was 3,700 ounces, a decrease of approximately 46% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the closure of the 777 mine in June 2022.
Other Silver: In the third quarter of 2022, total Other Silver attributable production was 1.9 million ounces, a decrease of approximately 8% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower production at Aljustrel (grades) and Stratoni (placed into care and maintenance).
Voisey's Bay: In the third quarter of 2022, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 226,000 pounds of attributable cobalt, a decrease of approximately 39% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to mining lower grade material during the ongoing transitional period between the depletion of the Ovoid open-pit mine and ramp-up to full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project. Vale reports that physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 78% at the end of the third quarter. Progress in the third quarter included surface activities being well advanced with the port fuel tanks installed and Eastern Deeps mine fresh air infrastructure completed, and in the underground, the Reid Brook bulk Material Handling System advancing on schedule.
Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.
Third Quarter Development Asset Highlights
Goose Project: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina") announced a formal construction decision for the Goose Project. Sabina noted that the project will be in a position to commence full construction in early 2023 with first production expected in 2025.
Blackwater Project: Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis") announced the commencement of site preparation work at the plant site including site clearing, bulk earthworks and sediment/erosion control. Artemis believes the Blackwater plant site will start major construction works in the first quarter of 2023.
Marathon Project: Generation Mining Limited ("Gen Mining") delivered the environmental assessment report for the Marathon Project to federal and provincial ministers and announced the purchasing of an unused, surplus SAG mill and ball mill. Gen Mining anticipates starting construction late in the first quarter of 2023.
Curipamba Project: Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") announced an Investment Protection Agreement commitment declaration by the Government of Ecuador indicating a significant milestone in the development of the Curipamba Project. Adventus plans for a formal construction commencement in the second quarter of 2023.
Portfolio Optimization
Keno Hill: On September 7, 2022, Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") completed the previously announced acquisition of all the outstanding common shares of Alexco. In connection with this acquisition, the Company entered into an agreement with Hecla to terminate the Keno Hill PMPA effective September 7, 2022, in exchange for 34,800,989 common shares of Hecla valued at $141 million (the "Hecla shares"[5]), resulting in an impairment reversal of the Keno Hill PMPA in the amount of $10 million and a gain on disposal of $104 million.
Yauliyacu: On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement with Glencore plc ("Glencore") to terminate its silver stream on the Yauliyacu Mine in Peru for a cash payment of $150 million, less the aggregate value of any deliveries to Wheaton, prior to closing, of silver produced subsequent to December 31, 2021. Wheaton has agreed to terminate the stream in order to help facilitate the sale by Glencore of the Yauliyacu Mine. As at September 30, 2022, the net termination payment is estimated to be approximately $136 million. The closing of the transaction is contingent on Glencore divesting the Yauliyacu mine by December 31, 2022 and certain other customary conditions. Glencore retains the option to terminate the silver stream even if it does not divest the Yauliyacu mine by December 31, 2022.
Financial Review
Revenues
Revenue was $219 million in the third quarter of 2022 representing an 19% decrease from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to a 12% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price; and a 7% decrease in the number of GEOs² sold.
Revenue was $829 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 10% decrease from the comparable period of the previous year due primarily to a 5% decrease in the number of gold equivalent² ounces sold; and a 6% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price.
Cash Costs and Margin
Average cash costs¹ in the third quarter of 2022 were $439 per GEO² as compared to $417 in the third quarter of 2021. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,137 per GEO² sold, a decrease of 17% as compared with the third quarter of 2021.
Average cash costs¹ for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $433 per GEO² as compared to $441 in the comparable period of the previous year. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,311 per GEO² sold, a 7% decrease from the comparable period of the previous year.
Balance Sheet (at September 30, 2022)
- Approximately $495 million of cash on hand.
- During the third quarter of 2022, the Company made upfront cash payments totaling $47 million relative to PMPA's.
- The Company extended its existing undrawn $2 billion revolving term loan with its maturity date now July 18, 2027. As part of the extension, Wheaton added a sustainability-linked element which may impact the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees.
- The Company is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.
Sustainability
Community Investment Program:
- In the third quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton International") in partnership with Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, donated funds to support flood relief in the community of Nye, which is the closest town to the Stillwater mine in Montana. Funds were used to clean up debris and support other flood-related recovery efforts and to support families in financial need whose houses were damaged.
- In the third quarter, new reading rooms were opened in the state of Maranhāo, Brazil, as part of the Routes and Literary Network project that is maintained by the Vale Foundation in partnership with Wheaton International and the Associação Cidade Escola Aprendiz. The new reading rooms benefit 1,800 students from three different schools.
- On August 27th, the Tour de Cure, presented by Wheaton Precious Metals, raised CA$6.3 million for the BC Cancer Foundation. The event is B.C.'s largest cycling fundraiser attracting over 1,100 participants. Since 2014, Wheaton has donated over CA$3.2 million towards crucial advancements in cancer research and care. In addition, the Silver Bullets, Wheaton's cycling team comprised of employees, friends and family have collectively raised over CA$2 million through the Tour de Cure.
Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility: Wheaton has added a sustainability-linked element in connection with the extension to its existing undrawn US$2 billion revolving credit facility, underscoring Wheaton's commitment to sustainability initiatives. Under the renewed revolving credit facility, the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees will be adjusted based upon Wheaton's performance in three sustainability-related areas including climate change, diversity and overall sustainability performance.
Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations, Neil Burns, P.Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals and Ryan Ulansky, P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Carson has reviewed production figures, Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral resource estimates and Mr. Ulansky has reviewed the mineral reserve estimates).
About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Outlook
Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.
Wheaton's estimated attributable production for 2022 is forecast to be 300,000 to 320,000 ounces of gold, 22.5 to 24.0 million ounces of silver, and 35,000 to 40,000 gold equivalent ounces2 ("GEOs"), resulting in production of approximately 640,000 to 680,000 GEOs2. As a result of the proposed termination of the Yauliyacu PMPA, the Company now expects average annual production for the five-year period ending December 31, 2026, to be approximately 800,000 GEOs2,4 (from 820,000 GEOs2,4 previously) and for the ten-year period ending December 31, 2031, to be approximately 850,000 GEOs2,4 (from 870,000 GEOs2,4 previously).
In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and Financial Statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.
End Notes
________________________________________________
1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. Details of the dividend can be found in the Wheaton's news release date November 3, 2022, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Declares Quarterly Dividend."
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
$
218,836
$
268,957
$
829,002
$
923,468
Cost of sales
Cost of sales, excluding depletion
$
60,955
$
62,529
$
205,891
$
219,757
Depletion
55,728
54,976
178,812
195,458
Total cost of sales
$
116,683
$
117,505
$
384,703
$
415,215
Gross margin
$
102,153
$
151,452
$
444,299
$
508,253
General and administrative expenses
8,360
7,932
27,448
26,572
Share based compensation
77
4,139
11,586
13,746
Donations and community investments
1,406
1,524
3,379
3,712
Reversal of impairment of mineral stream interests
(10,330)
-
(10,330)
-
Earnings from operations
$
102,640
$
137,857
$
412,216
$
464,223
Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest
(104,425)
-
(104,425)
-
Other (income) expense
(2,799)
1,108
(3,448)
(2,194)
Earnings before finance costs and income taxes
$
209,864
$
136,749
$
520,089
$
466,417
Finance costs
1,398
1,379
4,209
4,309
Earnings before income taxes
$
208,466
$
135,370
$
515,880
$
462,108
Income tax (expense) recovery
(12,006)
(433)
(12,879)
955
Net earnings
$
196,460
$
134,937
$
503,001
$
463,063
Basic earnings per share
$
0.435
$
0.300
$
1.114
$
1.029
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.434
$
0.299
$
1.112
$
1.026
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
451,757
450,326
451,402
449,977
Diluted
452,386
451,717
452,221
451,369
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at
As at
(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
494,618
$
226,045
Accounts receivable
11,536
11,577
Other
14,764
12,102
Total current assets
$
520,918
$
249,724
Non-current assets
Mineral stream interests
$
5,807,056
$
5,905,797
Early deposit mineral stream interests
46,092
34,741
Mineral royalty interest
6,606
6,606
Long-term equity investments
190,472
61,477
Convertible notes receivable
-
17,086
Property, plant and equipment
4,505
5,509
Other
11,946
15,211
Total non-current assets
$
6,066,677
$
6,046,427
Total assets
$
6,587,595
$
6,296,151
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
11,274
$
13,939
Current taxes payable
6,163
132
Current portion of performance share units
10,407
14,807
Current portion of lease liabilities
803
813
Total current liabilities
$
28,647
$
29,691
Non-current liabilities
Performance share units
3,661
11,498
Lease liabilities
1,348
2,060
Deferred income taxes
1,954
100
Pension liability
3,173
2,685
Total non-current liabilities
$
10,136
$
16,343
Total liabilities
$
38,783
$
46,034
Shareholders' equity
Issued capital
$
3,741,211
$
3,698,998
Reserves
7,464
47,036
Retained earnings
2,800,137
2,504,083
Total shareholders' equity
$
6,548,812
$
6,250,117
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,587,595
$
6,296,151
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
196,460
$
134,937
$
503,001
$
463,063
Adjustments for
Depreciation and depletion
56,129
55,445
180,004
196,869
Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest
(104,425)
-
(104,425)
-
Reversal of impairment of mineral stream interests
(10,330)
-
(10,330)
-
Interest expense
22
30
72
324
Equity settled stock based compensation
1,568
1,315
4,407
3,946
Performance share units
(1,654)
2,824
(11,231)
(7,128)
Pension expense
291
294
720
710
Income tax expense (recovery)
12,006
433
12,879
(955)
Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held
204
1,246
1,101
2,392
Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable
-
490
1,380
(4,136)
Investment income recognized in net earnings
(1,953)
(178)
(2,696)
(275)
Other
(349)
(9)
(1,821)
685
Change in non-cash working capital
4,728
4,434
(3,825)
(5,341)
Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest
$
152,697
$
201,261
$
569,236
$
650,154
Income taxes recovered (paid)
(29)
-
(141)
(51)
Interest paid
(22)
(31)
(73)
(401)
Interest received
1,851
57
2,374
154
Cash generated from operating activities
$
154,497
$
201,287
$
571,396
$
649,856
Financing activities
Bank debt repaid
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(195,000)
Credit facility extension fees
(1,205)
(54)
(1,207)
(1,727)
Share purchase options exercised
-
183
7,549
5,719
Lease payments
(201)
(196)
(603)
(583)
Dividends paid
(59,487)
(57,235)
(176,604)
(160,784)
Cash (used for) generated from financing activities
$
(60,893)
$
(57,302)
$
(170,865)
$
(352,375)
Investing activities
Mineral stream interests
$
(46,675)
$
(1,055)
$
(107,476)
$
(216,845)
Early deposit mineral stream interests
(750)
(750)
(1,500)
(1,500)
Mineral royalty interest
-
-
-
(3,571)
Closing costs on disposal of mineral stream interests
(139)
-
(139)
-
Acquisition of long-term investments
-
(5,076)
(22,768)
(7,453)
Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments
-
-
-
112,188
Dividends received
102
110
322
110
Other
(69)
(171)
(194)
(691)
Cash (used for) generated from investing activities
$
(47,531)
$
(6,942)
$
(131,755)
$
(117,762)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
$
(81)
$
(39)
$
(203)
$
48
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
45,992
$
137,004
$
268,573
$
179,767
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
448,626
235,446
226,045
192,683
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
494,618
$
372,450
$
494,618
$
372,450
Summary of Units Produced
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Gold ounces produced ²
Salobo
44,212
34,129
44,883
48,235
55,205
55,590
46,622
62,854
Sudbury 3
4,735
5,289
5,362
4,379
148
4,563
7,004
6,659
Constancia
7,196
8,042
6,311
9,857
8,533
5,525
2,453
3,929
San Dimas 4
11,808
10,044
10,461
13,714
11,936
11,478
10,491
11,652
Stillwater 5
1,833
2,171
2,497
2,664
2,949
2,962
3,041
3,290
Other
Minto
3,182
2,480
4,060
3,506
1,703
3,206
2,638
789
777 6
-
3,509
4,003
4,462
4,717
5,035
6,280
2,866
Marmato
542
778
477
479
433
1,713
-
-
Total Other
3,724
6,767
8,540
8,447
6,853
9,954
8,918
3,655
Total gold ounces produced
73,508
66,442
78,054
87,296
85,624
90,072
78,529
92,039
Silver ounces produced 2
Peñasquito
2,017
2,089
2,219
2,145
2,180
2,026
2,202
2,014
Antamina
1,377
1,379
1,260
1,366
1,548
1,558
1,577
1,930
Constancia
564
584
506
578
521
468
406
478
Other
Los Filos 7
23
23
42
37
17
26
31
6
Zinkgruvan
642
739
577
482
658
457
420
515
Yauliyacu
463
756
637
382
372
629
737
454
Stratoni 8
-
-
-
129
18
164
165
185
Minto
42
25
45
44
25
33
21
16
Neves-Corvo
323
345
344
522
362
408
345
420
Aljustrel
246
292
287
325
314
400
474
440
Cozamin
179
169
186
213
199
183
230
-
Marmato
7
8
11
7
10
39
-
-
Keno Hill 9
-
48
20
30
44
55
27
-
777 6
-
80
91
96
81
83
130
51
Total Other
1,925
2,485
2,240
2,267
2,100
2,477
2,580
2,087
Total silver ounces produced
5,883
6,537
6,225
6,356
6,349
6,529
6,765
6,509
Palladium ounces produced ²
Stillwater 5
3,229
3,899
4,488
4,733
5,105
5,301
5,769
5,672
Cobalt pounds produced ²
Voisey's Bay
226
136
234
381
370
380
1,162 ¹⁰
-
GEOs produced 11
159,852
160,646
170,590
184,551
183,012
190,272
196,756
185,436
SEOs produced 11
11,989
12,048
12,794
13,841
13,726
14,270
14,757
13,908
Average payable rate 2
Gold
95.1 %
95.1 %
95.2 %
96.0 %
96.0 %
95.8 %
95.0 %
95.2 %
Silver
86.1 %
85.5 %
86.1 %
86.0 %
86.6 %
86.9 %
86.6 %
86.3 %
Palladium
95.0 %
94.6 %
92.7 %
92.2 %
94.5 %
95.0 %
91.6 %
93.6 %
Cobalt
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
n.a.
GEO 11
90.6 %
90.1 %
90.5 %
91.4 %
91.3 %
91.8 %
90.7 %
91.2 %
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced.
2)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. Operations at the Sudbury mines were suspended from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021 as a result of a labour disruption by unionized employees.
4)
Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 1, 2020, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio was revised to 90:1, with the 70:1 ratio being reinstated on October 15, 2020. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q3-2022 - 412,000 ounces; Q2-2022 - 382,000 ounces; Q1-2022 - 408,000 ounces; Q4-2021 - 544,000 ounces; Q3-2021 - 472,000 ounces; Q2-2021 - 467,000 ounces; Q1-2021 - 429,000 ounces; Q4-2020 - 485,000 ounces.
5)
Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.
6)
Operations at 777 were temporarily suspended from October 11, 2020 to November 25, 2020 as a result of an incident that occurred on October 9th during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.
7)
Operations at Los Filos were suspended from September 3, 2020 to December 23, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community and had been temporarily suspended from June 22, 2021 to July 26, 2021 as the result of illegal blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community.
8)
The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021.
9)
On September 7, 2022, the Company terminated the Keno Hill stream in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common shares received as consideration.
10)
Effective January 1, 2021, the Company was entitled to cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine. As per the Voisey's Bay PMPA with Vale, Wheaton is entitled to any cobalt processed at the Long Harbour Processing Plant as of January 1, 2021, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material produced at the Voisey's Bay mine in the previous quarter.
11)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.
Summary of Units Sold
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Gold ounces sold
Salobo
31,818
48,515
42,513
47,171
35,185
57,296
51,423
53,197
Sudbury 2
5,147
7,916
3,712
965
1,915
6,945
3,691
7,620
Constancia
6,336
7,431
10,494
6,196
8,159
2,321
1,676
3,853
San Dimas
10,196
10,633
10,070
15,182
11,346
11,214
10,273
11,529
Stillwater 3
2,127
2,626
2,628
2,933
2,820
2,574
3,074
3,069
Other
Minto
2,559
2,806
3,695
2,462
1,907
2,359
2,390
1,540
777
3,098
3,629
4,388
4,290
5,879
5,694
2,577
5,435
Marmato
719
781
401
423
438
1,687
-
-
Total Other
6,376
7,216
8,484
7,175
8,224
9,740
4,967
6,975
Total gold ounces sold
62,000
84,337
77,901
79,622
67,649
90,090
75,104
86,243
Silver ounces sold
Peñasquito
1,599
2,096
2,188
1,818
2,210
1,844
2,174
1,417
Antamina
1,155
1,177
1,468
1,297
1,502
1,499
1,930
1,669
Constancia
498
494
644
351
484
295
346
442
Other
Los Filos
24
41
42
17
12
42
27
-
Zinkgruvan
376
650
355
346
354
355
293
326
Yauliyacu
1,005
817
44
551
182
601
1,014
15
Stratoni
-
(2)
133
42
41
167
117
169
Minto
22
21
31
27
24
29
26
20
Neves-Corvo
105
167
204
259
193
215
239
145
Aljustrel
185
123
145
133
155
208
257
280
Cozamin
154
148
177
174
170
168
173
-
Marmato
8
11
8
8
10
35
-
-
Keno Hill
30
30
27
24
51
33
12
-
777
73
75
87
69
99
109
49
93
Total Other
1,982
2,081
1,253
1,650
1,291
1,962
2,207
1,048
Total silver ounces sold
5,234
5,848
5,553
5,116
5,487
5,600
6,657
4,576
Palladium ounces sold
Stillwater 3
4,227
3,378
4,075
4,641
5,703
3,869
5,131
4,591
Cobalt pounds sold
Voisey's Bay
115
225
511
228
131
395
132
-
GEOs sold 4
138,824
170,371
166,065
157,439
149,862
176,502
172,271
152,613
SEOs sold 4
10,412
12,778
12,455
11,808
11,240
13,238
12,920
11,446
Cumulative payable units PBND 5
Gold ounces
67,247
59,331
81,365
84,989
80,819
66,238
70,072
70,555
Silver ounces
3,550
3,672
3,910
4,200
3,845
3,802
3,738
4,486
Palladium ounces
5,041
6,267
5,535
5,629
5,619
6,822
5,373
5,597
Cobalt pounds
402
280
550
596
637
777
820
-
GEO 4
127,840
120,735
150,032
158,477
150,317
139,145
141,206
136,894
SEO 4
9,588
9,055
11,252
11,886
11,274
10,436
10,590
10,267
Inventory on hand
Cobalt pounds
556
582
410
657
488
134
132
-
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold.
2)
Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests.
3)
Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.
4)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.
5)
Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
Results of Operations
The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Units
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Impairment
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
44,212
31,818
$
1,724
$
416
$
334
$
54,860
$
-
$
31,000
$
41,617
$
2,396,952
Sudbury 5
4,735
5,147
1,745
400
1,092
8,984
-
1,303
5,943
288,863
Constancia
7,196
6,336
1,724
415
271
10,925
-
6,578
8,295
97,213
San Dimas
11,808
10,196
1,724
624
260
17,579
-
8,567
11,213
158,704
Stillwater
1,833
2,127
1,724
317
429
3,667
-
2,080
2,992
216,617
Other 6
3,724
6,376
1,743
694
59
11,113
-
6,311
5,562
461,359
73,508
62,000
$
1,728
$
474
$
353
$
107,128
$
-
$
55,839
$
75,622
$
3,619,708
Silver
Peñasquito
2,017
1,599
$
19.30
$
4.36
$
3.57
$
30,857
$
-
$
18,182
$
23,885
$
301,040
Antamina
1,377
1,155
19.30
3.75
7.06
22,287
-
9,798
17,951
553,231
Constancia
564
498
19.30
6.12
6.35
9,613
-
3,398
6,563
195,507
Other 7
1,925
1,982
18.93
7.51
6.84
37,513
114,755
123,823
21,896
538,739
5,883
5,234
$
19.16
$
5.59
$
5.84
$
100,270
$
114,755
$
155,201
$
70,295
$
1,588,517
Palladium
Stillwater
3,229
4,227
$
2,091
$
353
$
399
$
8,838
$
-
$
5,657
$
7,344
$
228,168
Platinum
Marathon
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
9,425
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
226
115
$
22.68
$
7.21
$
13.63
$
2,600
$
-
$
211
$
7,352
$
361,238
Operating results
$
218,836
$
114,755
$
216,908
$
160,613
$
5,807,056
Other
General and administrative
$
(8,360)
$
(5,503)
Share based compensation
(77)
-
Donations and community investments
(1,406)
(1,413)
Finance costs
(1,398)
(1,020)
Other
2,799
1,849
Income tax
(12,006)
(29)
Total other
$
(20,448)
$
(6,116)
$
780,539
$
196,460
$
154,497
$
6,587,595
1)
Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Relates to the termination of the Keno Hill PMPA.
5)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
6)
Comprised of the operating Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating 777, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.
7)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Cozamin and Marmato silver interests, the non-operating 777, Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Ounces
Ounces
Average
Average
Cash
Average
Gross
Gold equivalent basis 5
159,852
138,824
$ 1,576
$ 439
$ 1,137
$ 401
$ 736
Silver equivalent basis 5
11,989
10,412
$ 21.02
$ 5.85
$ 15.17
$ 5.35
$ 9.82
1)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Units
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
55,205
35,185
$
1,795
$
412
$
374
$
63,154
$
35,504
$
50,404
$
2,455,567
Sudbury 4
148
1,915
1,794
400
1,024
3,436
708
2,242
308,158
Constancia
8,533
8,159
1,795
411
315
14,645
8,723
11,487
101,741
San Dimas
11,936
11,346
1,795
618
322
20,365
9,693
13,351
171,617
Stillwater
2,949
2,820
1,795
326
397
5,061
3,024
4,144
220,949
Other 5
6,853
8,224
1,794
590
38
14,755
9,586
9,887
64,985
85,624
67,649
$
1,795
$
464
$
337
$
121,416
$
67,238
$
91,515
$
3,323,017
Silver
Peñasquito
2,180
2,210
$
24.09
$
4.29
$
3.55
$
53,259
$
35,932
$
43,776
$
328,470
Antamina
1,548
1,502
23.99
4.80
7.53
36,000
17,503
28,993
589,816
Constancia
521
484
24.09
6.05
7.56
11,668
5,076
9,033
208,537
Other 6
2,100
1,291
22.97
6.33
4.49
29,660
15,686
24,011
602,796
6,349
5,487
$
23.80
$
5.06
$
5.21
$
130,587
$
74,197
$
105,813
$
1,729,619
Palladium
Stillwater
5,105
5,703
$
2,426
$
468
$
442
$
13,834
$
8,644
$
11,168
$
234,883
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
370
131
$
23.78
$
5.15
$
8.17
$
3,120
$
1,373
$
159
$
218,144
Operating results
$
268,957
$
151,452
$
208,655
$
5,505,663
Other
General and administrative
$
(7,932)
$
(4,729)
Share based compensation
(4,139)
-
Donations and community investments
(1,524)
(1,671)
Finance costs
(1,379)
(1,039)
Other
(1,108)
71
Income tax
(433)
-
Total other
$
(16,515)
$
(7,368)
$
541,077
$
134,937
$
201,287
$
6,046,740
1)
Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
5)
Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex gold interest (formerly referred to as Rosemont). On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.
6)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont) and Pascua-Lama silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Ounces
Ounces
Average
Average
Cash
Average
Gross
Gold equivalent basis 5
183,012
149,862
$ 1,795
$ 417
$ 1,378
$ 367
$ 1,011
Silver equivalent basis 5
13,726
11,240
$ 23.93
$ 5.56
$ 18.37
$ 4.89
$ 13.48
1)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Units
Produced²
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Impairment
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
123,224
122,846
$
1,834
$
416
$
334
$
225,267
$
-
$
133,146
$
174,134
$
2,396,952
Sudbury 5
15,386
16,775
1,828
400
1,091
30,673
-
5,657
22,980
288,863
Constancia
21,549
24,261
1,833
413
271
44,480
-
27,886
34,463
97,213
San Dimas
32,313
30,899
1,823
622
260
56,335
-
29,095
37,114
158,704
Stillwater
6,501
7,381
1,829
330
429
13,503
-
7,902
11,070
216,617
Other 6
19,031
22,076
1,829
734
45
40,388
-
23,183
22,912
461,359
218,004
224,238
$
1,831
$
471
$
348
$
410,646
$
-
$
226,869
$
302,673
$
3,619,708
Silver
Peñasquito
6,325
5,883
$
22.21
$
4.36
$
3.57
$
130,686
$
-
$
84,058
$
105,036
$
301,040
Antamina
4,016
3,800
22.13
4.42
7.06
84,093
-
40,479
66,952
553,231
Constancia
1,654
1,636
22.15
6.09
6.34
36,227
-
15,883
26,260
195,507
Other 7
6,650
5,316
21.41
7.14
5.61
113,823
114,755
160,768
75,969
538,739
18,645
16,635
$
21.93
$
5.43
$
5.29
$
364,829
$
114,755
$
301,188
$
274,217
$
1,588,517
Palladium
Stillwater
11,616
11,680
$
2,190
$
383
$
399
$
25,574
$
-
$
16,437
$
21,099
$
228,168
Platinum
Marathon
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
9,425
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
596
851
$
32.85
$
6.24
$
9.49
$
27,953
$
-
$
14,560
$
24,683
$
361,238
Operating results
$
829,002
$
114,755
$
559,054
$
622,672
$
5,807,056
Other
General and administrative
$
(27,448)
$
(28,933)
Share based compensation
(11,586)
(18,161)
Donations and community investments
(3,379)
(2,976)
Finance costs
(4,209)
(3,107)
Other
3,448
2,042
Income tax
(12,879)
(141)
Total other
$
(56,053)
$
(51,276)
$
780,539
$
503,001
$
571,396
$
6,587,595
1)
Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Relates to the termination of the Keno Hill PMPA.
5)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
6)
Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.
7)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were as follows:
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Ounces
Ounces
Average
Average
Cash
Average
Gross
Gold equivalent basis 5
491,088
475,259
$ 1,744
$ 433
$ 1,311
$ 376
$ 935
Silver equivalent basis 5
36,832
35,644
$ 23.26
$ 5.78
$ 17.48
$ 5.02
$ 12.46
1)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Units
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
157,417
143,904
$
1,797
$
412
$
374
$
258,549
$
145,466
$
200,993
$
2,455,567
Sudbury 4
11,715
12,551
1,812
400
1,024
22,742
4,864
17,722
308,158
Constancia
16,511
12,156
1,796
410
315
21,829
13,018
17,040
101,741
San Dimas
33,905
32,833
1,796
616
322
58,981
28,170
38,755
171,617
Stillwater
8,952
8,468
1,796
327
397
15,212
9,083
12,444
220,949
Other 5
25,725
22,931
1,806
585
67
41,421
26,471
27,981
64,985
254,225
232,843
$
1,798
$
454
$
369
$
418,734
$
227,072
$
314,935
$
3,323,017
Silver
Peñasquito
6,408
6,228
$
25.59
$
4.29
$
3.55
$
159,374
$
110,552
$
132,655
$
328,470
Antamina
4,683
4,931
25.66
5.12
7.53
126,484
64,106
100,597
589,816
Constancia
1,395
1,125
25.41
6.03
7.56
28,605
13,306
22,109
208,537
Other 6
7,157
5,460
25.54
8.31
5.48
139,461
64,166
97,241
602,796
19,643
17,744
$
25.58
$
5.87
$
5.50
$
453,924
$
252,130
$
352,602
$
1,729,619
Palladium
Stillwater
16,175
14,703
$
2,512
$
463
$
442
$
36,932
$
23,622
$
30,128
$
234,883
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
1,912
658
$
21.09
$
4.67
$
8.17
$
13,878
$
5,429
$
1,244
$
218,144
Operating results
$
923,468
$
508,253
$
698,909
$
5,505,663
Other
General and administrative
$
(26,572)
$
(25,898)
Share based compensation
(13,746)
(16,926)
Donations and community investments
(3,712)
(3,247)
Finance costs
(4,309)
(3,246)
Other
2,194
315
Income tax
955
(51)
Total other
$
(45,190)
$
(49,053)
$
541,077
$
463,063
$
649,856
$
6,046,740
1)
Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
5)
Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex gold interest (formerly referred to as Rosemont). On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.
6)
Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont) and Pascua-Lama silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.
On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were as follows:
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Ounces
Ounces
Average
Average
Cash
Average
Gross
Gold equivalent basis 5
570,040
498,635
$ 1,852
$ 441
$ 1,411
$ 392
$ 1,019
Silver equivalent basis 5
42,753
37,398
$ 24.69
$ 5.88
$ 18.81
$ 5.23
$ 13.58
1)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.
5)
GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.
Non-IFRS Measures
Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis; and (iv) cash operating margin.
i.
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges (reversals) (if any), non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.
The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings
$
196,460
$
134,937
$
503,001
$
463,063
Add back (deduct):
Impairment reversal
(10,330)
-
(10,330)
-
Gain on disposal of Mineral Stream Interest
(104,425)
-
(104,425)
-
(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held
204
1,246
1,101
2,392
(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of convertible notes receivable
-
490
1,380
(4,136)
Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity
3,644
(269)
4,143
837
Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of OCI
546
627
701
(1,989)
Income tax expense resulting from PMPA disposition, net of above
7,779
-
7,779
-
Other
-
56
(2,182)
(319)
Adjusted net earnings
$
93,878
$
137,087
$
401,168
$
459,848
Divided by:
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
451,757
450,326
451,402
449,977
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
452,386
451,717
452,221
451,369
Equals:
Adjusted earnings per share - basic
$
0.208
$
0.304
$
0.889
$
1.022
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
0.208
$
0.303
$
0.887
$
1.019
ii.
Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash generated by operating activities
$
154,497
$
201,287
$
571,396
$
649,856
Divided by:
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
451,757
450,326
451,402
449,977
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
452,386
451,717
452,221
451,369
Equals:
Operating cash flow per share - basic
$
0.342
$
0.447
$
1.266
$
1.444
Operating cash flow per share - diluted
$
0.342
$
0.446
$
1.264
$
1.440
iii.
Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of sales
$
116,683
$
117,505
$
384,703
$
415,215
Less: depletion
(55,728)
(54,976)
(178,812)
(195,458)
Cash cost of sales
$
60,955
$
62,529
$
205,891
$
219,757
Cash cost of sales is comprised of:
Total cash cost of gold sold
$
29,398
$
31,405
$
105,719
$
105,721
Total cash cost of silver sold
29,238
27,782
90,384
104,159
Total cash cost of palladium sold
1,493
2,667
4,475
6,804
Total cash cost of cobalt sold
826
675
5,313
3,073
Total cash cost of sales
$
60,955
$
62,529
$
205,891
$
219,757
Divided by:
Total gold ounces sold
62,000
67,649
224,238
232,843
Total silver ounces sold
5,234
5,487
16,635
17,744
Total palladium ounces sold
4,227
5,703
11,680
14,703
Total cobalt pounds sold
115
131
851
658
Equals:
Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)
$
474
$
464
$
471
$
454
Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)
$
5.59
$
5.06
$
5.43
$
5.87
Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)
$
353
$
468
$
383
$
463
Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)
$
7.21
$
5.15
$
6.24
$
4.67
iv.
Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total sales:
Gold
$
107,128
$
121,416
$
410,646
$
418,734
Silver
$
100,270
$
130,587
$
364,829
$
453,924
Palladium
$
8,838
$
13,834
$
25,574
$
36,932
Cobalt
$
2,600
$
3,120
$
27,953
$
13,878
Divided by:
Total gold ounces sold
62,000
67,649
224,238
232,843
Total silver ounces sold
5,234
5,487
16,635
17,744
Total palladium ounces sold
4,227
5,703
11,680
14,703
Total cobalt pounds sold
115
131
851
658
Equals:
Average realized price of gold (per ounce)
$
1,728
$
1,795
$
1,831
$
1,798
Average realized price of silver (per ounce)
$
19.16
$
23.80
$
21.93
$
25.58
Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)
$
2,091
$
2,426
$
2,190
$
2,512
Average realized price of cobalt (per pound)
$
22.68
$
23.78
$
32.85
$
21.09
Less:
Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)
$
(474)
$
(464)
$
(471)
$
(454)
Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)
$
(5.59)
$
(5.06)
$
(5.43)
$
(5.87)
Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)
$
(353)
$
(468)
$
(383)
$
(463)
Average cash cost of cobalt 1 (per pound)
$
(7.21)
$
(5.15)
$
(6.24)
$
(4.67)
Equals:
Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold
$
1,254
$
1,331
$
1,360
$
1,344
As a percentage of realized price of gold
73 %
74 %
74 %
75 %
Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold
$
13.57
$
18.74
$
16.50
$
19.71
As a percentage of realized price of silver
71 %
79 %
75 %
77 %
Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold
$
1,738
$
1,958
$
1,807
$
2,049
As a percentage of realized price of palladium
83 %
81 %
83 %
82 %
Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold
$
15.47
$
18.63
$
26.61
$
16.42
As a percentage of realized price of cobalt
68 %
78 %
81 %
78 %
1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.
These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream for $150 million, the value of silver produced and delivered after January 1, 2022 and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with definitive documentation relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream, the future price of commodities, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential), the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates) and the realization of such estimations, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton's PMPA counterparties at mineral stream interests owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"), the payment of upfront cash consideration to counterparties under PMPAs, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with PMPAs and royalty arrangements and the receipt by the Company of precious metals and cobalt production in respect of the applicable Mining Operations under PMPAs or other payments under royalty arrangements, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton, future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, the impact of epidemics (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), including the potential heightening of other risks, future sales of common shares under the ATM program, continued listing of the Company's common shares, any statements as to future dividends, the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments, projected increases to Wheaton's production and cash flow profile, projected changes to Wheaton's production mix, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company, the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production, confidence in the Company's business structure, the Company's assessment of taxes payable and the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010, possible domestic audits for taxation years subsequent to 2016 and international audits, the Company's assessment of the impact of any tax reassessments, the Company's intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement, the Company's climate change and environmental commitments, and assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to audits. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the definitive documentation relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Company's PMPAs or royalty arrangements, risks associated with fluctuations in the price of commodities (including Wheaton's ability to sell its precious metals or cobalt production at acceptable prices or at all), risks of significant impacts on Wheaton or the Mining Operations as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), risks related to the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with the exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement of the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined), the absence of control over the Mining Operations and having to rely on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the Mining Operations, uncertainty in the estimation of production from Mining Operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, the ability of each party to satisfy their obligations in accordance with the terms of the PMPAs, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations, Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules being found to be incorrect, any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company's tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company's previous and future tax filings, assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement (including whether there will be any material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), potential implementation of a 15% global minimum tax, counterparty credit and liquidity, mine operator concentration, indebtedness and guarantees, hedging, competition, claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations, security over underlying assets, governmental regulations, international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations, exploration, development, operations, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations, environmental regulations, climate change, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable supplies, infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries), uncertainties of title and indigenous rights with respect to the Mining Operations, environmental, social and governance matters, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain adequate financing, the Mining Operations ability to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, global financial conditions, Wheaton's acquisition strategy and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 6-K filed March 31, 2022 both on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (the "Disclosure"). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): the receipt of $150 million from Glencore, the estimated value of silver to be produced and delivered after January 1, 2022 and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the definitive documentation relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream, that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates, that the mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs, that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs, that neither Wheaton nor the Mining Operations will suffer significant impacts as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), that any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, without such response requiring any prolonged closure of the Mining Operations or having other material adverse effects on the Company and counterparties to its PMPAs, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be adversely affected by the differences in liquidity, settlement and clearing systems as a result of multiple listings of the Common Shares on the LSE, the TSX and the NYSE, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be suspended, and that the net proceeds of sales of common shares, if any, will be used as anticipated, that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including ongoing CRA audits involving the Company), that Wheaton has properly considered the interpretation and application of Canadian tax law to its structure and operations, that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax law, that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward‑looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
