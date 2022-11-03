Raptor Technologies and Omnilert Set to Deliver the Most Complete Active Shooter Protection and Response Solution for K-12 Schools

Omnilert AI Gun Detect is now part of the Raptor Ready Partner Program, providing easy technology integration for customers

HOUSTON and LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies , the leading provider of school safety software, and Omnilert , the leader in emergency communication and active shooter solutions, today announced the technology integration of their best-in-class safety offerings to enhance security for K12 school districts.

The integration combines Omnilert's active shooter solutions with Raptor's robust emergency management and reunification tools, setting new, high standards for protection, response and recovery during emergencies. Omnilert's AI Gun Detection solution delivers improved accuracy and sub-second detection of potential active shooter gun threats. Now, any K-12 school utilizing Raptor Technologies can receive a notification from Omnilert and automatically initiate the school's emergency response protocol via Raptor® Connect™.

"School districts across the country understand the importance of detecting threats and speeding response," said Chris Noell, chief product officer, Raptor Technologies. "By integrating with Omnilert, we are expanding the ways schools can rapidly access Raptor Alert to initiate response protocols and notify staff in the event of a school emergency."

The Raptor Connect integration platform enables native, bi-directional integration with a school's digital security systems and peripherals. This means you can activate an emergency response from a single point instead of activating separate systems. It also allows each component to talk to one another. Raptor Connect streamlines a school's digital emergency response activations, expediting notifications and minimizing the impact of the situation.

"Every student deserves to learn in a safe environment, and with our active shooter solution, K-12 schools now have 24/7 monitoring that is not prone to human error, can identify guns and then activate emergency plans in mere seconds," said Dave Fraser, CEO, Omnilert. "Unfortunately, our world faces a growing prevalence of school violence, which is why we have been working relentlessly to assemble the most comprehensive portfolio of technologies - from advanced AI and emergency notification system (ENS) capabilities to IP-based paging and intercoms, video management systems and more."

Omnilert Gun Detect is a complete, end-to-end solution that encompasses detection, notification, first responder escalation and powerful automation capabilities. Its open architecture allows for interoperability with other services and systems to seamlessly work within an organization's existing tools and workflows. Unlike alternatives that merely identify weapons and notify first responders, Omnilert's solution recognizes a firearm and the human movements and behavior consistent with gun violence and then automates a full response plan within seconds to help keep people safe.

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 52,000 schools globally, including over 5,000 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services that cover the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com .

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. Omnilert Gun Detect empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/ .

