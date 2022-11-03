Poseida Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Highlighting P-FVIII-101 Gene Therapy at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

Preclinical data to be presented highlight sustained and normalized Factor VIII activity following single dose of P-FVIII-101 for the treatment of Hemophilia A

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that preclinical data from its P-FVIII-101 program, partnered with Takeda, has been selected for an oral presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held in New Orleans and virtually December 10–13, 2022.

P-FVIII-101 is a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the in vivo treatment of Hemophilia A utilizing the Company's non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System combined with its nanoparticle delivery technology. Compared to current generation gene therapy approaches that use traditional adeno-associated virus (AAV), the Company's non-viral gene delivery strategy is designed to enable potential single treatment cures with lower toxicity to mitigate safety issues, allow for re-dosing if needed and deliver optimized FVIII transgenes without cargo size limitations.

The oral presentation will highlight preclinical data from initial proof-of-concept studies, which demonstrated that a single administration of P-FVIII-101 resulted in durable expression of the Factor VIII protein at therapeutic levels in a dose-responsive manner. Expression of Factor VIII was shown to be sustained over six months in mouse models. These data illustrate the potential of P-FVIII-101 utilizing piggyBac to provide a long-term durable response for the treatment of Hemophilia A, early in life, with stable integration.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Sustained Factor VIII Activity Following Single Dose of Non-Viral Integrating Gene Therapy

Presenter: Brian Truong, Ph.D.

Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM ET

Session Name: 321. Coagulation and Fibrinolysis: Basic and Translational

Publication Number: 400

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 293-294

The presentation will also be available to meeting attendees through the ASH virtual meeting platform.

