Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey Earns Recognition by Best Law Firms in America

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey has earned placement on the 2023 edition of the esteemed Best Law Firms in America legal guide for its plaintiffs work in personal injury litigation.

The acclaimed firm, widely known for truck accident expertise, earned top tier ranking in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

"Securing favorable verdicts on behalf of those who have been harmed is the best kind of validation for the work we do," said firm founder Steven C. Laird. "These honors are also very inspiring for us to keep up the pursuit of justice."

Both name partners are Board Certified in Truck Accident Law and Personal Injury Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

To develop the Best Law Firms in America list, law firms from around the country are evaluated by industry peers and former clients. The 2023 edition marks the 13th annual listing of the Best Law Firms in America legal guide. To be eligible, law firms must have at least one attorney recognized in the current Best Lawyers in America guide, which honored Mr. Laird in the 2023 edition.

For the full list of the 2023 Best Law Firms, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

This is the latest in a long list of accolades for the personal injury firm. Mr. Laird recently earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers among the Top 100 attorneys in the state and in Dallas-Fort Worth. Earlier this year, Mr. Laird and Mr. McCloskey also earned a spot on the 2022 national list of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers.

About The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey

The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey is a firm of experienced Fort Worth truck accident lawyers with over 30 years of experience helping victims and their families. The firm is located at 1119 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more about the firm's representative matters or to schedule a meeting with one of its attorneys, call (817) 531-3000 or visit http://texlawyers.com/.

