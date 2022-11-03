Clarins & Air France: A new beauty stopover at JFK airport.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarins exclusive expertise lies in a unique and customized touch based on a physiological knowledge of the skin, which today is carried out in our Spas across the world by over 2,000 beauty therapists. For 17 years Clarins has been taking special care of Air France Business travelers in-flight and on the ground. On November 2, 2022, the Air France Lounge in New York's JFK opens a new Clarins Spa area, offering tailor-made treatments.

A haven of serenity.

Clarins opens its new Spa area with 2 completely insulated treatment rooms, to welcome Air France La Première, Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers looking for well-being and relaxation. In a warm, inviting atmosphere, travelers can relax and unwind here before a trip or in-between flights.

Clarins professional art of touch for travelers.

A unique savoir-faire practiced for over 65 years, the science of touch and science of plants are complementary and closely linked. On one side, there's the hand, an extraordinary tool: the weight and rhythm of the hand determine the movement which relaxes, drains or tones. On the other, Clarins skincare formulas with high-performance plant extracts which respect the skin. The perfect synergy, for results you can see and feel, immediately after the treatment.

To leave the skin in perfect condition and allow clients to travel and reach their destination totally relaxed, Clarins has developed three 20-minute facial treatments for women and men: "Detox Time", "Jet-Lag Relief" and "Eye Must". This treatment menu is also available in 30-minute format for La Première customers, who can also pick a "relax and reset" treatment carried out exclusively for Air France.

… and of course your in-flight comfort kit.

This complimentary Air France kit for Business travelers contains all the Clarins essentials in travel size, to ensure a smooth flight and radiant skin on arrival at your destination: two moisturizers - a Hydra-Essential Cooling Gel for face and Hand and Nail Treatment Cream - for perfectly moisturized, fresh, glowing skin.

November 2022: now boarding for a more beautiful trip with Clarins professional Treatments.

ABOUT CLARINS

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet – over 618,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey – a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED — over 38 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2022.

